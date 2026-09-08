Marty Macready
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The 25 Best Max B Songs
Max B has just been released from prison after a 15-year bid. Here’s a ranking of his best songs.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear
A look at the week's very best mixtape cuts and loosies.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear
A fresh round of #DeepCuts to start your weekend.
Deep Cut: Young Lox "Legion of Doom"
Melancholy, Sade-sampling gangster rap.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear
All the week's #DeepCuts compiled in one place for your listening pleasure.
Deep Cut: Mic Terror f/ Lucci Vee "No Panties"
Weighing in on Mic Terror's "15 Minutes," a return to an older era in sexual attitudes.
Deep Cut: Lil Chris of M.I.C. "2 Fake"
Lil Chris leaves Chicago bop behind on his latest, one of the best singles he's released thus far.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear
All the week's #DeepCuts compiled in one place for your viewing pleasure
Deep Cut: Giftz "Movie"
Chicago street rap spitter Giftz brings bars-on-bars lyrical density and pathos to his latest single.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear
Before you start your weekend, look back on this week's #DeepCuts.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear
Celebrate Valentine's Day with this new collection of #DeepCuts
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear
February begins with a new round of #DeepCuts.
Deep Cut: Mouse On Tha Track "Been a G Thang"
Baton Rouge's biggest producer drops a new solo single.
Deep Cut: DB Tha General "Savage"
Oakland gangster rap with the spirit of Lil Boosie.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear
A look at the best under-the-radar tracks from the end of January.
Deep Cut: DJ Kay Slay f/ Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Uncle Murda "When We Ride"
The least polite #DeepCuts entry to date.