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Marty Macready

Joined July 2014 | 29 posts
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Latest Stories

Max B with braided hair wearing a beige shirt, smiling in an indoor setting.

The 25 Best Max B Songs

Max B has just been released from prison after a 15-year bid. Here’s a ranking of his best songs.

Marty Macready312 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear

A look at the week's very best mixtape cuts and loosies.

Marty Macready4563 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear

A fresh round of #DeepCuts to start your weekend.

Marty Macready4570 days ago
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Deep Cut: Young Lox "Legion of Doom"

Melancholy, Sade-sampling gangster rap.

Marty Macready4571 days ago
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Deep Cut: Speaker Knockerz "Erica Kane"

R.I.P.

Marty Macready4574 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear

All the week's #DeepCuts compiled in one place for your listening pleasure.

Marty Macready4577 days ago
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Deep Cut: Mic Terror f/ Lucci Vee "No Panties"

Weighing in on Mic Terror's "15 Minutes," a return to an older era in sexual attitudes.

Marty Macready4578 days ago

Deep Cut: Lil Chris of M.I.C. "2 Fake"

Lil Chris leaves Chicago bop behind on his latest, one of the best singles he's released thus far.

Marty Macready4579 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear

All the week's #DeepCuts compiled in one place for your viewing pleasure

Marty Macready4584 days ago
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Deep Cut: Giftz "Movie"

Chicago street rap spitter Giftz brings bars-on-bars lyrical density and pathos to his latest single.

Marty Macready4585 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear

Before you start your weekend, look back on this week's #DeepCuts.

Marty Macready4591 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear

Celebrate Valentine's Day with this new collection of #DeepCuts

Marty Macready4598 days ago
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Deep Cut: J. Stalin f/ Too $hort "F**k That"

Turn up.

Marty Macready4599 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear

February begins with a new round of #DeepCuts.

Marty Macready4605 days ago
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Deep Cut: Mouse On Tha Track "Been a G Thang"

Baton Rouge's biggest producer drops a new solo single.

Marty Macready4607 days ago
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Deep Cut: DB Tha General "Savage"

Oakland gangster rap with the spirit of Lil Boosie.

Marty Macready4609 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear

A look at the best under-the-radar tracks from the end of January.

Marty Macready4612 days ago
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Deep Cut: DJ Kay Slay f/ Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Uncle Murda "When We Ride"

The least polite #DeepCuts entry to date.

Marty Macready4614 days ago

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