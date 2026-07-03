Jackets

Jackets have defined streetwear moments, from bomber jackets to denim truckers to puffers to parkas. Each style—from leather to denim—tells a story rooted in specific communities and eras, shaping how wearers express identity through outerwear. Collectors and enthusiasts seek out jackets with standout features like limited-edition collaboration badges or innovative fabric tech, including weather-resistant coatings and sustainable materials. These elements turn jackets into durable yet expressive pieces that blend practical use with cultural significance in everyday wardrobes.

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Musician Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs during a stop of the group's Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Joe Jonas Is Leaning Into Pokémon Nostalgia With Limited-Edition Drop

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Holly Riordan92 days ago
Jim Jones in Kimono Puffer by New York Penn.
Style

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Cam'ron in sunglasses and a white jacket; Drake in a black leather jacket at an event.
Style

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Mark Elibert110 days ago
Fear of God
Style

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The collab piece reinterprets Fear of God’s classic hooded bomber jacket.

tara mahadevan123 days ago
Denim jacket and pants with colorful mushroom and nature illustrations, featuring a green figure and "ART IS WAR" text on the pants.
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Complex Staff129 days ago
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Cream-colored fleece jacket with a front zipper and two pockets. It has a small logo on the chest.
Style

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Complex Staff129 days ago
A person wearing a beige camouflage jacket, matching cap, and khaki pants, posing against a white background.
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Complex Staff132 days ago
Power 106 LA/YouTube
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Jaelani Turner-Williams141 days ago
A patchwork jacket with mixed plaid patterns and a pair of green camouflage cargo pants.
Style

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Complex Staff142 days ago
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A long, green coat with a high collar and decorative metal clasps down the front.
Style

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Complex Staff144 days ago
A stylish jacket with bold patterns and text, featuring "WHO DECIDES" and "VOW" on the sleeves. Dark blue and black color scheme.
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Complex Staff147 days ago
Two embroidered jackets, one black and one blue, featuring intricate designs and patterns.
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A blue hoodie with "MARTY SUPREME" and stars on the front, "MADE IN AMERICA" on the back, featuring black sleeves.
Style

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Playboi Carti with long dreadlocks and facial piercings wears a black jacket with gold embellishments and sunglasses, shown in two poses.
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Style

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Alex Ocho269 days ago

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