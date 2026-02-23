Thug Club Scarred Bio Soldier Trench Coat: How to Buy

Thug Club's Scarred Bio Soldier Trench Coat is available now on Complex. Thug Club is a Seoul-based luxury streetwear brand that challenges conventional fashion norms. The brand has built its reputation on bold silhouettes and an avant-garde aesthetic that embodies confidence, defiance, and freedom. With its distinctive visual language and forward-thinking design, Thug Club creates a space where individuality and authenticity thrive, continuing to shape conversations in the global fashion scene.

The Scarred Bio Soldier Trench Coat exemplifies the brand's design approach. Crafted from scarred nylon fabric with a faded effect throughout, the coat features custom Thug Club metal accoutrements and toggle buttons, along with a digi-camo inner lining.

Where to buy the Scarred Bio Soldier Trench Coat

The Scarred Bio Soldier Trench Coat is available on Complex in khaki and black. If you're ready to add this piece to your collection, shop Thug Club on Complex.