WNTD Apparel Art Is War Painter Pants and Painter Jacket: How to Buy

WNTD Apparel's Art Is War Painter Pants and Painter Jacket are available to shop on Complex right now. For WNTD Apparel founder Blu, the Art Is War collection represents everything the brand stands for. The pants feature five-pocket denim construction with all-over psychedelic-inspired illustrations that give the impression of hand-drawn artwork. The "ART IS WAR" spraypaint motif sits prominently over the fly, while custom flower buttons and a pre-dirtied treatment complete the lived-in aesthetic. The matching Painter Jacket was designed specifically to complete the set, creating a full denim look that carries the same artistic vision across both pieces.

The painter set reflects WNTD Apparel's commitment to wearable art. The pants are available in a straight-leg fit with added bagginess for a unisex silhouette, while the jacket maintains the same psychedelic printwork and distressed detailing that make the collection stand out.

Where to buy the Art Is War Painter Pants and Painter Jacket

If you're ready to add the Art Is War Painter Pants and Painter Jacket to your collection, shop WNTD Apparel on Complex.