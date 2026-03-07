The North Face TNF Easy Wind Jacket: How to Buy

The North Face Men's TNF Easy Wind Jacket in Print Cedar is now available to shop on Complex. The Easy Wind collection from The North Face represents a modern take on outdoor essentials, blending technical performance with everyday wearability. Built with the brand's WindWall fabric technology, the Easy Wind Jacket delivers wind resistance without sacrificing breathability, making it ideal for unpredictable weather. The Print Cedar colorway adds a fresh, earthy tone to the lineup, offering a subtle alternative to standard neutrals.

The Easy Wind Jacket features a relaxed fit that layers easily over hoodies or base layers, with a camp collar and zip front closure that nods to classic coach jacket silhouettes. The non-PFC, durable water-repellent finish adds light weather protection, while the recycled nylon construction aligns with the brand's sustainability commitments.

Where to buy the TNF Easy Wind Jacket in Print Cedar

If you're looking to add a versatile wind shell to your rotation, shop The North Face Men's TNF Easy Wind Jacket on Complex.