Kodak Black Asks Jackboy for a Hug After Tweeting About Late WizDaWizard: ‘Let’s Use This as a Wakeup Call’
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Kodak took to Twitter to reach out to the Sniper Gang signee, who he has previously feuded with, after reflecting on the death of affiliate WizDaWizard.Brenton Blanchet
Kodak Black and former frequent collaborator Jackboy have been at each other for a minute, but now Kodak is bringing Youngboy Never Broke Again into it, too.Joe Price
The best new music this week includes songs from Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, and more.Jessica Mckinney
From 2KBABY to Pop Smoke to Rod Wave, these are the 25 up and coming rappers you need to look out for in 2020.Eric Skelton