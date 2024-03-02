Kodak Black and Jackboy Beef Reportedly Linked to Fatal Gang-Related Shooting Incident on Highway

Investigators have revealed that Kodak Black's beef with Jackboy spilled over onto a Miami highway in 2023, where six women were shot, and one died by gang members targeting the wrong vehicle, per the Miami Herald.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, the gang members used rifles equipped with armor-piercing rounds that hit the six women, killing one woman. Thirteen people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the suspects thought they were shooting at Jackboy's entourage after a show the rapper performed at on Jan. 16, 2023. Jackboy had already left the show and was in an SUV in front of the vehicle that was hit.

"Our detectives have determined that none of the victims were the intended target that night," Lemma said during a news conference. "We found that the likely motive for the incident stemmed from a very public, high-profile dispute playing out on social media and in the court system involving Jackboy and a known associate of the shooters, another rap artist Bill Kapri, known by the stage name Kodak Black."

Officials stated there's no evidence that Kodak is "directly linked" to the crime, and he isn't facing charges. The woman who passed away was named Princess Tolliver and was a civilian employee of the Florida State University Police Department.

Eleven out of the 13 people who were arrested are members of the OTF (On Top Forever) street gang, and an investigation was opened on them that had over 120 search warrants. Officials began making arrests on February 23, and all suspects are considered "incredibly dangerous individuals" with a lengthy criminal rap sheet.