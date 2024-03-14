Jackboy Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges in Florida

Pierre Delince, better known as Florida rapper Jackboy, was arrested and booked on several drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Port St. Lucie Tuesday night.

According to CBS12, police detectives said in their report that they pulled over a Chevrolet Suburban shortly before 11 p.m. after noticing the vehicle’s windows were too tinted. They also allegedly detected the scent of burnt marijuana emanating from the car.

Detectives noticed a handgun during the traffic stop. They were already aware that 26-year-old Jackboy, who was behind the wheel, was a convicted felon with a suspended driver’s license. He was taken into custody soon after.

Jackboy's brother Rodney arrived at the scene and told authorities that the gun found inside the vehicle belonged to him. Rodney claimed he forgot to take the firearm with him upon exiting the vehicle prior to the traffic stop.



WPTV reported several items, such as a vape pen, a "Yurple Drizzle Goblin" container found with marijuana residue, and two empty marijuana packages were found inside the vehicle, in addition to the handgun. , cannot possess or buy a firearm due to an active protection order stemming from a previous incident.

Jackboy has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, use or display of a firearm, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and several other misdemeanors. He remains in police custody without bond.