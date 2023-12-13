Jackboy Denies He Was Shot, Brother Reportedly Airlifted to Hospital

After reports surfaced that he was shot multiple times outside his Florida home, Jackboy has offered up a taunting message to an unidentified gunman.

In an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the 26-year-old rapper appeared to dispute reports that he was injured in a shooting by lifting up his shirt to show zero wounds.

"Real Haitian, man," he said before rapping along to Young Dolph's "100 Shots," on which the late Memphis artist said, "How the fuck you miss a whole hundred shots?"

In a statement shared with Urban Islandz, Jackboy's team confirmed the rapper was unharmed. His brother, however, was airlifted to hospital and is in critical condition. Jackboy has not commented on the status of his brother.