Jackboy Denies He Was Shot, Brother Reportedly Airlifted to Hospital

After reports surfaced that he was shot multiple times outside his Florida home, Jackboy has offered up a taunting message to an unidentified gunman.
In an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the 26-year-old rapper appeared to dispute reports that he was injured in a shooting by lifting up his shirt to show zero wounds.
"Real Haitian, man," he said before rapping along to Young Dolph's "100 Shots," on which the late Memphis artist said, "How the fuck you miss a whole hundred shots?"
In a statement shared with Urban Islandz, Jackboy's team confirmed the rapper was unharmed. His brother, however, was airlifted to hospital and is in critical condition. Jackboy has not commented on the status of his brother.
In a post shared on Facebook, the Port St. Lucie Police Department reported that officers responded to reports of a shooting on Wednesday morning. "Preliminary investigation revealed that a young adult male was in his driveway when the suspect approached him and shot him several times," read the post, which led to rumors Jackboy was the unidentified man who was shot.
"The suspect fled in an unknown make/model vehicle," the police continued. "The victim was airlifted to Lawnwood hospital in serious condition. This appears to be a targeted attack and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community."