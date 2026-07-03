Jack In The Box

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Latest Stories

Jack in the Box Sues Washington Franchisee to Prevent 38 Stores from Closing
Life

Jack in The Box Sues Major Washington Franchisee Over 38 Closures

Inside the $1.4 million fight over marketing fees that could wipe nearly 40 Seattle-area Jack in the Box locations off the map overnight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo88 days ago
Life

17-Year-Old Fatally Struck Woman With Car and Attempted to Bribe Bystanders With Venmo to Flee

The accused appeared in court on Monday after he allegedly struck and killed a homeless woman in Houston last week.

Alex Ocho937 days ago
Life

Footage Shows Jack in the Box Employee Firing Gun at Drive-Thru Customer Upset Over Curly Fries

The shocking footage of the shooting was released as the family pursues litigation.

Alex Ocho1025 days ago
Seth Rogen speaking at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Calls Out Jack in the Box Over ‘Pineapple Express’ Milkshake, Says It Has Nothing to Do With Movie

Seth Rogen took to Twitter on Sunday to call out Jack in the Box for promoting its new milkshake named after the actor's 2008 stoner film 'Pineapple Express.'

Brad Callas1551 days ago
Selena Gomez from Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ attends Deadline Contenders Television
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Responds to Trolls Who Comment on Her Weight: 'B*tch, I Am Perfect the Way I Am'

In a new video on TikTok, singer/actress Selena Gomez called out some body shaming trolls who "b*tch about" her weight no matter what she does.

Joe Price1558 days ago
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Life

Man Stabs Manager at Texas Jack in the Box Multiple Times After Being Told to Wear Mask

The 53-year-old man was informed of the fast food joint's mask policy before tackling and stabbing a shift manager before fleeing the scene.

Trace William Cowen1947 days ago
An ambulance
Life

Houston Man in Stolen Ambulance Caught at Jack in the Box Drive-Thru With Lights Flashing

Police claim the suspect jumped in the ambulance and drove away while paramedics were on a call at an apartment complex. He was swiftly apprehended.

Xavier Hamilton1997 days ago
Baddiewinkle x Jack in the Box Jack's Playground
Life

Jump into Jack in the Box’s Playground to See Baddiewinkle’s Baddest Fits

Instagram’s 91-year-old hottie, Baddiewinkle, is ready to strut her stuff with Jack in the Box at Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas.

Amber McKynzie2494 days ago
Kim Kardashian West attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Reaches Out to Jack in the Box Over 'Serious Complaint'

Kardashian didn't disclose what moved her to contact the company but it appears to be something a little more concerning than cold curly fries.

Xavier Hamilton2615 days ago
DeMar DeRozan
Sports

DeMar DeRozan Found Out He Was Traded in Jack in the Box Parking Lot

New details emerge about how and where DeMar DeRozan found out he'd been traded from the only franchise he'd ever known over his nine-year career.

countcenci2804 days ago
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Jack in the Box racism
Life

Video Shows Jack in the Box Customer Telling Employee to Buy a 'Ticket Back to Mexico'

One Houston resident was so distraught over a coupon that he threatened a fast food employee.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2972 days ago
jack in the box
Life

Snoop Dogg Teams With Jack in the Box for ‘Merry Munchie Meals’ to Celebrate Legal Weed

If you're not sketched out by a big box of food for under $5, head to a Jack in the Box in Long Beach.

Hannah Lifshutz3122 days ago

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