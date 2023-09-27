Footage Shows Jack in the Box Employee Firing Gun at Drive-Thru Customer Upset Over Curly Fries

Ford then pulled out a firearm from her waistband and fired at least two shots at the family’s vehicle as they sped off to avoid the gunfire.

Court documents also reveal that the family’s 6-year-old was in the back of the SUV, and Ospina was pregnant at the time of the shooting. After the incident, Ramos decided to quit his contract job in Houston and return to Florida with his family. The family filed their lawsuit last year.

Ford was arrested after the shooting and initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, she later pled guilty to a lesser charge of deadly conduct, serving a one-year deferred adjudication sentence that she completed in June.

The family filed a lawsuit against the fast food restaurant, A3H Foods (the franchisee), and Alonniea Ford. The lawsuit alleges assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. Seeking damages, the family’s lawsuit specifies a monetary relief range between $250,000 and $1,000,000. In response, Jack in the Box has denied all allegations, asserting that they have no legal responsibility over third parties like Ford.

“Jack-in-the-Box needs to do a background check on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them,” said the family’s lawyer Randall Kallinen in a press release.

The case is scheduled to move to trial in Houston in November.