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A person placing a plastic container with a blue lid into a microwave on a kitchen counter.
Life

Indian PhD Students Get Settlement After Being Told Not to Microwave Food Over Smell Complaint

A staff member's objection to the smell of Indian food led to a civil rights case against the University of Colorado.

Alex Ocho183 days ago
Pop Culture

Mindy Kaling Says Her Daughter Mistook Her for Kamala Harris, Jokes She's 'Never Felt So Hot'

Kaling brought the mom jokes with her during 'An Evening with the Presidents' last week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams836 days ago
Suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in the city of Morbi
Life

At Least 134 People Killed After Bridge Collapses in India

At least 134 people, including many children, were killed on Sunday night after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujara.

Brad Callas1354 days ago
india-landslide-9-dead-chitkul
Life

Video Shows Landslide That Killed 9 in Northern India Destroy Bridge

A landslide in northern India caused boulders to deal catastrophic damage to a village in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, and killed 9 people.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1817 days ago
Kevin Hart
Music

Kevin Hart Argues His Son’s ‘Cowboys and Indians’ Birthday Party Wasn’t Racist

Kevin Hart refers to the backlash as "dumb shit" and adds, "it shows just how stupid our world is becoming with opinions."

Joshua Espinoza2787 days ago
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Apu in an episode of 'The Simpsons'
Pop Culture

Apu Will Reportedly Be Cut From 'The Simpsons’

Indian-American producer Adi Shankar relayed the news.

tara mahadevan2819 days ago
Matt Groening Apu Offended
Pop Culture

'Simpsons' Creator Matt Groening on Apu Controversy: 'People Love to Pretend They’re Offended'

Hank Azaria has recently stated he'd be "perfectly willing and happy to step aside.”

Marco Margaritoff3002 days ago
The Simpsons
Pop Culture

'Simpsons' Showrunner Retweets Conservative Mag's Support Over Apu Controversy: 'Finally'

'The Simpsons' executive producer shows support for conservative site's opinion piece on Apu controversy.

Victoria L. Johnson3016 days ago
Apu Stereotypes Addressed by Simpsons
Pop Culture

'The Simpsons' Dismisses Apu Stereotype Controversy, Asks 'What Can You Do?'

'The Problem With Apu' documentary explored insensitive stereotypes of southeast Asians using 'The Simpsons' as a foundation. Last night, the show addressed this.

Marco Margaritoff3021 days ago
FoodSkills Paowalla
Pop Culture

Floyd Cardoz Is an Indian-Bread Master

In this episode of “Food Skills,” legendary chef Floyd Cardoz demonstrates some of the delicious Indian breads that anchor the menu at his new NYC restaurant, Paowalla.

First We Feast3459 days ago
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