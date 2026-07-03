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The Canadian Algonquin/Métis filmmaker talks about her two disruptive projects premiering at TIFF this year.Patrick Mullen
We spoke to Hanumankind about his breakout hit “Big Dawgs" and the influence of Project Pat and Three 6 Mafia.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The Nipah virus, first discovered in 1999, is making headlines following the death of a 12-year-old boy in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Trace William Cowen
A man in India died of multiple organ failure after using a high-powered epoxy adhesive, instead of a condom, to have sex with his ex-fiancee in a hotel.Jose Martinez