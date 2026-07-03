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Sports
Colin Cowherd Responds to Cleveland Indians Trolling Him Over Baker Mayfield
Colin Cowherd's beef with Baker Mayfield is still ongoing and now apparently involves the entire city of Cleveland.
Xavier Hamilton2537 days ago