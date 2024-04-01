Mindy Kaling Says Her Daughter Mistook Her for Kamala Harris, Jokes She's 'Never Felt So Hot'

Mindy Kaling shared an awkward mom joke during a presidential occasion last Thursday.
The comedian and actress was host for the Radio City Music Hall event "An Evening with the Presidents," where she spilled about a comparison that her eldest child made between her and Vice President Kamala Harris. Kaling has two children, a daughter, Katherine, 5, and Spencer, 3.
According to Jezebel, in sharing her endorsement for President Joe Biden, Kaling said the reason was "because of my kids."
The Velma star continued, "Not just because I want them to have reproductive rights and drinkable water but also – a true story — one time when my daughter was 2 years old, she saw Kamala Harris on TV, and she thought it was me," she said.
"I have never felt so hot or that my daughter was being a little bit racist ... it’s fine.”
Both Kaling and Harris are of South Asian descent, as Kaling's parents are Indian Hindus, while Harris is Indian-Jamaican.
The two ladies have spent time exploring their culture together in the past, like in 2019, when Kaling and Harris cooked the South Indian dish masala dosa ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Kaling later reflected on the experience on a 2021 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where, around the 5-minute mark of the video below, she admitted that the masala dosa turned out "really bad."