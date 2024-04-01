Mindy Kaling Says Her Daughter Mistook Her for Kamala Harris, Jokes She's 'Never Felt So Hot'

Mindy Kaling shared an awkward mom joke during a presidential occasion last Thursday.

The comedian and actress was host for the Radio City Music Hall event "An Evening with the Presidents," where she spilled about a comparison that her eldest child made between her and Vice President Kamala Harris. Kaling has two children, a daughter, Katherine, 5, and Spencer, 3.

According to Jezebel, in sharing her endorsement for President Joe Biden, Kaling said the reason was "because of my kids."

The Velma star continued, "Not just because I want them to have reproductive rights and drinkable water but also – a true story — one time when my daughter was 2 years old, she saw Kamala Harris on TV, and she thought it was me," she said.

"I have never felt so hot or that my daughter was being a little bit racist ... it’s fine.”

Both Kaling and Harris are of South Asian descent, as Kaling's parents are Indian Hindus, while Harris is Indian-Jamaican.