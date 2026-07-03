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Latest Stories
Life
President Says 'No One F*cks With a Biden' on Hot Mic in Florida
During a conversation with Fort Myers Beach mayor Ray Murphy, the president was recorded on a hot mic assuring that "no one f*cks with a Biden."
Jose Martinez1380 days ago
Life
Florida Reporter Goes Viral for Using Condom to Protect Microphone While Covering Hurricane Ian
NBC2's Kyla Galer defended the move on social media as she provided on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Ian, explaining that "it helps protect the gear."
Joshua Espinoza1387 days ago