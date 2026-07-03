From 'Black Torch' to 'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus,' here's a look at what's new and next in anime.Khal
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Whether you're just getting into anime or looking for something new, here's a list of the best anime Hulu has to offer.juliarp
Saitama can defeat almost any opponent with a single punch, but his real challenge is finding purpose after becoming unbeatable.Brendan Frederick
Looking for your next anime obsession? Here are the must-watch anime series everyone’s talking about — across Dragon Ball Super, Vinland Saga, Frieren, and more.Marc Griffin