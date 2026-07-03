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Daryl Hannah in 2015
Pop Culture

‘Love Story’ Producers Respond to Daryl Hannah’s ‘Textbook Misogyny’ Criticism

After calling her portrayal ‘not even remotely accurate,’ Daryl Hannah accused the FX series of ‘textbook misogyny.’

Simone Torn109 days ago
the bear cast
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Breaks Emmy Comedy Record at the 2024 Ceremony With 11 Awards

The FX series also beat its own record from 2023's 10 wins.

Alex Ocho669 days ago
Four individuals are sitting on a couch in casual attire, with one person giving a peace sign. The setting appears relaxed, with red cups in the foreground. Names not provided
Pop Culture

'Reservation Dogs' Co-Creator Reacts to Show Getting Emmy Nominations Post-Cancellation: 'We Held True to Storytelling'

The FX comedy earned four 2024 Emmy nominations despite ending with its third season last September.

Jaelani Turner-Williams729 days ago
Pop Culture

'The Bear' Fan Runs Into Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce in Copenhagen After Watching Episode and Being Inspired to Go

The Copenhagen, Denmark episode was directed by Ramy Youssef—the only person to serve as a director besides the showrunners.

taramhdvn1053 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Writer Janine Nabers Mr. Chocolate Episode 5
Pop Culture

‘Atlanta’ Writer Janine Nabers Shares Who and What Inspired Mr. Chocolate in "Work Ethic!"

Janine Nabers chatted with Complex about Van’s journey, Lottie finding her voice, and how 'Atlanta' explores what is considered “good” or "bad" Black art.

Karla Rodriguez1379 days ago
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The Bear Season 1 Review Cast Interviews
Pop Culture

'The Bear' Cast and Creators Discuss How They Made the Hottest Show of the Summer

FX's latest show starring Jeremy Allen White shows us the realities and stress of owning a restaurant while dealing with the truth about family, grief and loss.

Karla Rodriguez1484 days ago
Y: The Last Man
Pop Culture

FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Changes—For Better and for Worse

FX's 'Y: The Last Man' has been stuck in development hell for a while now; the wait has been well worth it. The series hits FX on Hulu on September 13.

William Goodman1768 days ago

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