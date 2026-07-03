Houston Cougars

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Houston Cougars Jordan Brand
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Jordan Brand to Outfit Houston Cougars Basketball Next Season

The Houston Cougars will wear Jordan Brand on the court beginning next season.

Brandon Richard3023 days ago

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