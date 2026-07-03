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A yellow jacket wasp emerging from a hole in the ground, surrounded by dirt and bits of grass.
Life

Radioactive Wasp Nest Found on South Carolina at Nuclear Site

Officials say the radioactive contamination was 10x what is allowed by federal regulations.

Brad Appleton351 days ago
Sports

Hornets’ Kai Jones Could Face Up to $150,000 Fine for Publicly Requesting Trade

The team announced the 2021 first-round pick would be out indefinitely due to personal reasons last month.

Jose Martinez1011 days ago
Jordan looking to unload Hornets stake
Sports

Michael Jordan Reportedly in Serious Talks to Sell His Majority Stake in Charlotte Hornets

ESPN is reporting that Michael Jordan is engaged in discussions about selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to two individuals.

Jose Martinez1218 days ago
Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets
Sports

Hornets' Miles Bridges Charged With Felony Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been formally charged with one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse.

Abel Shifferaw1458 days ago
Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets
Sports

Miles Bridges' Wife Shares Photos of Injuries Follow His Arrest for Felony Domestic Violence (UPDATE)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who joined the team in 2018, was arrested in Los Angeles for felony domestic violence on the eve of free agency.

Joe Price1478 days ago
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Montrezl Harrell in a game between the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks
Sports

Hornets’ Montrezl Harrell Facing Felony Drug Charge for Allegedly Driving With 3 Pounds of Marijuana in Car

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge of trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana after he was pulled over last month.

Brad Callas1494 days ago
murder-hornet-spotted-live
Life

Live Murder Hornet Spotted Attacking Wasp Nest in Washington State

After a dead Murder Hornet was found near Seattle in June, a live one was spotted this week in Washington State. This marks the second spotting of 2021.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1799 days ago
Hornet
Life

First 'Murder Hornet' Sighting of 2021 Reported in Washington State

Officials confirmed they have found a dead Asian giant hornet near Seattle, but have yet to determine if it's part of a new population or a previous one.

Joshua Espinoza1855 days ago
hornets
Life

Scientists Warn About Giant ‘Murder Hornets’ Coming This Spring

After giant "murder hornets" appeared in North America last May, scientists are now trying to prevent nests from being established again as we enter spring.

Jordan Rose1946 days ago
murder hornet
Life

Murder Hornet Nest in Washington With 200 Queens Destroyed in 'Nick Of Time'

A nest of 500 murder hornets was uncovered and destroyed in Washington, but researchers fear that more nests may have already been established in North America.

Alex Galbraith2073 days ago
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Murder hornet trap
Life

Researchers Discover First 'Murder Hornets' Nest in U.S.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced they'd found the nest in Blaine. The property owner has given permission to eradicate the nest.

Joshua Espinoza2092 days ago
giant asian hornet
Life

Scientists Lose Giant Asian 'Murder Hornet' After It Escapes From Captivity

Researchers in Washington State have lost track of a Giant Asian Hornet on their second attempt to track the invasive species back to its hive.

Alex Galbraith2101 days ago
Hornets logo
Sports

Charlotte Hornets Fire Broadcaster Over Tweeting Racial Slur

The Charlotte Hornets have fired broadcaster John Focke after he "mistyped" a racial slur while live-tweeting a game in early August.

Jordan Rose2142 days ago
cicadas
Life

Millions of Cicadas Could Emerge in Virginia, North Carolina, and West Virginia

This year, millions of 17-year cicadas are expected to emerge from the ground in Southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina, and West Virginia.

tara mahadevan2245 days ago
Praying Mantis
Life

Here's a Viral Video of a Praying Mantis Taking Out a 'Murder Hornet'

Recently it was reported that the insect dubbed the "murder hornet" was spotted in Blaine, Washington.

Joe Price2261 days ago
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A view of the screen at The Simpsons! panel during the 2019 D23 Expo.
Pop Culture

'The Simpsons' Writer on Show Predicting 2020 After Murder Hornets Arrive: 'OK Fine I Guess'

'The Simpsons' already predicted self-quarantine, too.

Jose Martinez2262 days ago

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