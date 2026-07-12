Stokes Twins Explain Why YouTube Creators Are the Next Generation of Hollywood Filmmakers

The Stokes Twins believe the line between YouTube and Hollywood is becoming increasingly blurred. During an interview with Complex News, the popular creators discussed the growing influence of digital storytellers, arguing that YouTubers are helping reshape modern filmmaking. Their comments come as several of the biggest movies of the year, including Obsession, Iron Lung, and Backrooms, were created by young filmmakers who got their start on YouTube. The conversation touched on recent reports that horror studio Blumhouse has started scouting YouTube creators rather than relying solely on conventional pitch meetings and industry connections. Asked what YouTubers bring to filmmaking that many traditional directors may not, the twins pointed to years of building content in an environment driven by constant audience feedback. "I would say that's our number one skill instead of being creative or having big personalities," said Alan Stokes. "It's definitely the strategy."

According to the duo, creating content on YouTube forces creators into an ongoing cycle of testing, analyzing and refining every upload as feedback is near-instantaneous. "We're super receptive to feedback," Alan explained. "When you make YouTube videos or content in general, you're in that constant loop of feedback with the comments and also the trends, figuring out why something didn't do good and constantly tweaking for perfection, or as close as you can get to perfection."

That real-time data, the twins argued, gives creators an advantage over traditional film and television productions, which often take years to develop before audiences ever see the finished product. With YouTube, creators can quickly evaluate viewer retention, engagement and what resonates with audiences. By comparison, they said, studios often don't receive meaningful feedback until after a movie hits theaters or a television season has already been released. "They don't even have the data," Alan said, noting that traditional productions require extensive planning across development, production and marketing before creators know whether a project connected with viewers. The brothers also credited YouTube with keeping creators closely connected to younger audiences and rapidly evolving internet culture. "We're able to just look at exactly what the audience wants to watch," said Alan. "We're in tune with that fresh, youthful energy and the new trends, what kids are actually watching."