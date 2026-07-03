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Giancarlo Esposito Recalls Plan to Hire Hitman to Kill Him So His Family Could Collect Insurance: ‘Desperate’
After going bankrupt in the '90s, the 'MaXXXine' actor nearly hired someone to take his life to ensure the financial security of his family.
Florida Woman Allegedly Used ‘Rent-A-Hitman’ Parody Site in Effort to Hire Killer Targeting 3-Year-Old Son
The parody site has made headlines multiple times over the years, with the owner crediting its existence with saving numerous lives.
Woman Charged With Seeking Hitman to Murder Wife of Man She Met on Dating App
The Knoxville, Tennessee resident was arrested for attempting to enlist the services of a contract killer.
Man Admits Contacting Hitman in Hopes of Killing 14-Year-Old for $20,000 in Bitcoin
A New Jersey man admitted he paid $20K in bitcoin in hopes of killing a 14-year-old boy to prevent him from testifying in the man's child sex abuse case.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Killer to Target Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been arrested after he hired a contract killer who was an undercover U.S. agent to assassinate his estranged wife and her boyfriend.
Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More
Even when things go a little quiet, or perhaps especially when the rest of the scene goes quiet, Silencer has always been grime's North Star.
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged for Allegedly Hiring Hitman Who Shot But Did Not Kill Woman
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac, real name Clifton E. Terry III, has been charged for allegedly paying a man $10,000 to assassinate a woman.
Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Convincing Boyfriend to Kill Her Husband
Dallas, Texas resident Jennifer Faith has been sentenced for life in prison after she admitted to convincing her boyfriend to murder her husband in 2020.
Video Appears to Show Hitman Counting Cash He Received to Kill TSA Agent, According to Prosecutors
Prosecutors released footage of alleged hitman Javon Carter counting money he supposedly received as payment for the killing of Le’Shonte Jones.
14-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Hire a Hitman to Kill Her Ex-Boyfriend Using ‘Satirical’ Website
A 14-year-old girl was booked and sent to juvenile detention after police discovered that she allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend.
Man Allegedly Paid Ex-Marines $750,000 to Kill Mistress and Her Boyfriend Who Threatened to Expose Affair
A Texas auto dealer has been accused of paying two former U.S. marines and an ex-Israeli soldier $750,000 to kill his mistress and her boyfriend.
Michigan Woman Pleads Guilty After Trying to Hire Hitman From Fake Website to Kill Ex-Husband
A woman in Michigan pleaded guilty after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband from a fake website called "Rent-A-Hitman.com."
Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Planning to Kill Ex-Girlfriend and Linking the Murder to Black Lives Matter
A man in Florida pleaded guilty after admitting to a murder-for-hire plot on his ex-girlfriend that would have tried to frame the crime on Black Lives Matter.
Florida GOP Candidate Threatened With Russian-Ukrainian 'Hit Squad' by Political Rival in Secret Recording
Florida GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna was threatened by fellow Republican political rival William Braddock with a Russian-Ukrainian “hit-squad."
Pennsylvania Woman Charged in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Trying to Have Husband Killed on Payment Plan
A woman has been charged with criminal solicitation to commit homicide after she allegedly tried to hire an undercover detective to kill her husband.
NYPD Officer to Plead Guilty Over Alleged Plot to Kill Her Husband
A 36-year-old NYPD officer is getting ready to plead guilty in connection with her alleged plot to hire a hitman to murder her estranged husband.
Joe Exotic Will Get a Follow-Up Series on Investigation Discovery
Something we all should've seen coming.