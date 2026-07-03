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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Actor Giancarlo Esposito speaks onstage during 2024 Dragon Con at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on August 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Recalls Plan to Hire Hitman to Kill Him So His Family Could Collect Insurance: ‘Desperate’

After going bankrupt in the '90s, the 'MaXXXine' actor nearly hired someone to take his life to ensure the financial security of his family.

Jaelani Turner-Williams668 days ago
mugshot
Life

Florida Woman Allegedly Used ‘Rent-A-Hitman’ Parody Site in Effort to Hire Killer Targeting 3-Year-Old Son

The parody site has made headlines multiple times over the years, with the owner crediting its existence with saving numerous lives.

Trace William Cowen1050 days ago
Life

Woman Charged With Seeking Hitman to Murder Wife of Man She Met on Dating App

The Knoxville, Tennessee resident was arrested for attempting to enlist the services of a contract killer.

Starr Savoy1138 days ago
Salem County Jail photo of John Michael Musbach
Life

Man Admits Contacting Hitman in Hopes of Killing 14-Year-Old for $20,000 in Bitcoin

A New Jersey man admitted he paid $20K in bitcoin in hopes of killing a 14-year-old boy to prevent him from testifying in the man's child sex abuse case.

Joe Price1257 days ago
Man hand knocking a wooden judge gavel, law and auction concept.
Life

Man Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Killer to Target Wife and Her Boyfriend

A Boston man has been arrested after he hired a contract killer who was an undercover U.S. agent to assassinate his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Joe Price1275 days ago
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Silencer - First Treatment
Music

Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More

Even when things go a little quiet, or perhaps especially when the rest of the scene goes quiet, Silencer has always been grime's North Star.

James Keith1318 days ago
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac in a picture taken from his Instagram
Music

Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged for Allegedly Hiring Hitman Who Shot But Did Not Kill Woman

Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac, real name Clifton E. Terry III, has been charged for allegedly paying a man $10,000 to assassinate a woman.

Joe Price1422 days ago
Jennifer and James Faith in an old photo
Life

Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Convincing Boyfriend to Kill Her Husband

Dallas, Texas resident Jennifer Faith has been sentenced for life in prison after she admitted to convincing her boyfriend to murder her husband in 2020.

Joe Price1486 days ago
Video of hitman counting cash allegedly received for killing a TSA agent.
Life

Video Appears to Show Hitman Counting Cash He Received to Kill TSA Agent, According to Prosecutors

Prosecutors released footage of alleged hitman Javon Carter counting money he supposedly received as payment for the killing of Le’Shonte Jones.

Jose Martinez1569 days ago
cop-car
Life

14-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Hire a Hitman to Kill Her Ex-Boyfriend Using ‘Satirical’ Website

A 14-year-old girl was booked and sent to juvenile detention after police discovered that she allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Jordan Rose1611 days ago
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Holly Williams, left, and William Lanway, were killed on March 12, 2020.
Life

Man Allegedly Paid Ex-Marines $750,000 to Kill Mistress and Her Boyfriend Who Threatened to Expose Affair

A Texas auto dealer has been accused of paying two former U.S. marines and an ex-Israeli soldier $750,000 to kill his mistress and her boyfriend.

Brad Callas1675 days ago
Hands seen typing on the keyboard of a computer.
Life

Michigan Woman Pleads Guilty After Trying to Hire Hitman From Fake Website to Kill Ex-Husband

A woman in Michigan pleaded guilty after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband from a fake website called "Rent-A-Hitman.com."

Jose Martinez1705 days ago
In this photo illustrations handcuffs and hundred us dollar banknotes seen displayed.
Life

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Planning to Kill Ex-Girlfriend and Linking the Murder to Black Lives Matter

A man in Florida pleaded guilty after admitting to a murder-for-hire plot on his ex-girlfriend that would have tried to frame the crime on Black Lives Matter.

Jose Martinez1831 days ago
anna-paulina-luna
Life

Florida GOP Candidate Threatened With Russian-Ukrainian 'Hit Squad' by Political Rival in Secret Recording

Florida GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna was threatened by fellow Republican political rival William Braddock with a Russian-Ukrainian “hit-squad."

Joe Price1856 days ago
$100 Bills
Life

Pennsylvania Woman Charged in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Trying to Have Husband Killed on Payment Plan

A woman has been charged with criminal solicitation to commit homicide after she allegedly tried to hire an undercover detective to kill her husband.

Brad Callas1861 days ago
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nypd
Life

NYPD Officer to Plead Guilty Over Alleged Plot to Kill Her Husband

A 36-year-old NYPD officer is getting ready to plead guilty in connection with her alleged plot to hire a hitman to murder her estranged husband.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1985 days ago
Joe Exotic on Netflix 'Tiger King'
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Will Get a Follow-Up Series on Investigation Discovery

Something we all should've seen coming.

Gavin Evans2293 days ago

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