Suspect Arrested After 3 Women Found Dead Near Utah Hiking Trail

According to CNN , law enforcement identified the suspect as Ivan Miller of Blakesburg, Iowa. Authorities say the investigation began Wednesday afternoon when two husbands discovered their wives dead near a hiking trailhead just off State Route 12 near Torrey, Utah.

A 22-year-old man from Iowa is now in custody after authorities say he carried out a series of killings in southern Utah that left three women dead, sparking a multi-state search before his arrest. Investigators allege the suspect—now being described by officials as a serial killer —targeted victims in Wayne County before fleeing across state lines.

While detectives were processing that scene, investigators uncovered a third victim about 15 miles away inside a residence in the nearby town of Lyman. Officials said the women were in their 30s, 60s, and 80s.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Miller is not believed to have had any prior relationship with any of the victims. Lt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol said investigators believe the suspect first killed the oldest victim in her home before taking her vehicle to the trailhead, where the other two women were later attacked. After the killings, authorities say the suspect abandoned the first car and fled in another victim’s vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies across several states quickly became involved. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents late Wednesday night, urging the public to “take extra precautions, keep lights on, keep doors locked, remain home or with others this evening if possible.”

Multiple sheriff’s departments and the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office joined the manhunt as officers tracked the suspect’s movements through southern Utah, into northern Arizona, and eventually into Colorado.

Police ultimately located the vehicle abandoned in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Officers found Miller nearby with what authorities described as a concealed handgun and a large knife. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Archuleta County Detention Center on weapons charges while the homicide investigation continues.