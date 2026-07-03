Unlikely Hikers Founder Jenny Bruso Designed a Merrell Moab 3 That’s Making the Outdoors More Inclusive for All
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Meet Unlikely Hikers Founder Jenny Bruso and Read Her Thoughts on Her Recent Merrell Moab 3 Collaboration and Why Inclusivity in the Outdoors MattersBrandon Constantine
Stay active by hiking this winter 2022 and this is your guide to figuring out exactly what to wear outdoors. adidas has you covered with everything you need.Ederlyn Inon
adidas Boost Day is coming. Here’s how to win a pack of three sneakers and take advantage of exclusive discounts on must-have fall items. Check it all out here.Isis Briones
We explore the history of the hiking trend in sneakers and how it has inspired recent shoes like Union x Air Jordan 4, Salehe Bembury's New Balances, & more.Riley Jones