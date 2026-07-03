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Maxo Kream and Benny the Butcher "Football Heads"
Music

Maxo Kream Enlists Benny the Butcher for New Song and Video "Football Heads"

Ahead of the release of the deluxe edition of his album 'Weight of the World,' Maxo Kream taps Benny the Butcher for his new track "Football Heads."

Brad Callas1462 days ago
A picture of the Spongebob Squarepants wax figure unveiling at Madame Tussauds.
Pop Culture

'SpongeBob SquarePants' Animator Tuck Tucker Dead at 59

Tuck Tucker, best known for his contributions on the Nickelodeon animated series 'SpongeBob SquarePants' and 'Hey Arnold!,' died Tuesday.

Jose Martinez2027 days ago
nickelodeon
Pop Culture

Realistic Renderings of 'Hey Arnold!' Characters Are Here to Haunt You

"I figured that Arnold's football shaped head would transition well from 2D to 3D," artist Miguel Vasquez said."

Alex Galbraith2695 days ago
Jordan Peele attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Pop Culture

Here Are Oscar Best Picture Nominees But as Iconic 'Hey Arnold!' Scenes

Someone mashed up 'Hey Arnold!' scenes to match Oscar nominees and it's better than you'd imagine.

Khal3090 days ago
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Justice League
Pop Culture

Here Are Some of the Best Trailers Released During New York Comic-Con You May Have Missed

Comic Con is always a hotbed for new trailers and exciting announcements. Here's some of the things you may have missed.

juliarp3203 days ago
arnold
Pop Culture

The Full Trailer for the New 'Hey Arnold!' Movie Teases Whereabouts of Arnold's Parents

Nostalgia is a business model and Nickelodeon is sticking to it.

Trace William Cowen3205 days ago
Seth Rogen and Dominic Cooper at San Diego Comic Con 2017
Pop Culture

From a New 'Hey Arnold' Movie to Marvel's New Series: The 6 Biggest Announcements From Comic-Con 2017

From Nickelodeon bringing back old favorites to season 2 of 'Riverdale,' here's the best of the rest from Comic-Con 2017.

Khal3280 days ago
"Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie."
Pop Culture

Here's a Behind-the-Scenes Look at "Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie"

Craig Bartlett narrates the exclusive first look at the upcoming "Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie."

Joshua Espinoza3293 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Creator of 'Hey Arnold!' Answers Some of Your Biggest Questions About the Cartoon

The creator of "Hey Arnold!" has answered some of the biggest questions about the cartoon ahead of the movie adaptation.

Joshua Espinoza3642 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nickelodeon Reveals 'Hey Arnold' Movie Name, Cast, and Plot Details

Nickelodeon just announced the cast and plot details for 'Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie.'

Christopher Spata3685 days ago
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Pop Culture

Is There Something Very NSFW Happening in This 'Hey Arnold' Scene? (UPDATE)

People on the internet are convinced there's butt-eating in an old 'Hey Arnold' episode.

Christopher Spata3705 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nickelodeon Is Bringing Back 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' as a TV Movie

Nostalgia claims another victory, following previous good news for 'Hey Arnold!' fans.

Trace William Cowen3790 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Guy Who Voiced 'Hey! Arnold' Is a Total Lumberjack Babe Now

The internet is losing its mind (and rightfully so).

Catie Keck3887 days ago

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