Herobust

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For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.
marcuskdowling
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.
khrisd

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herboust rain on em
Music

heRobust ft. Lis - "Rain On Em"

heRobust has been on crush mode as of late. He linked up with Snails for the OWSLA-released "Pump This," then dropped a fresh mix on Shade 45, all in

khrisd4315 days ago
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Download heRobust's Sway In The Morning Guest Mix

It's Saturday night, and you're in desperate need of a mix to get you hype for whatever debauchery you have going on tonight... right? Whether you're

khrisd4352 days ago
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Snails & heRobust - "Pump This"

Everything that Snails and heRobust have been coming out with in the past year has been nothing short of magnificent. Snails has a style of his own,

nappy4358 days ago
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HeRobust - "Get Busted"

HeRobust delivered in 2013. From the slew of BUSTED cuts, to his smashing festival sets (Camp Bisco in particular was bangin'), to his ridiculous tour

jakel4554 days ago
ill esha only fair
Music

ill-esha - "Only Fair (heRobust remix)"

In what can only be described as a dreamy visual, cinematographer Dani Be layered visuals on top of each other. This, paired with a track that takes f

nappy4644 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Another week, another solid grip of remixes blowing our minds. We love that variety, and have brought forth some wild takes on tracks from an interesting array of producers. Catch up on the best of the remix bunch from this past week. Impress your friends. Or just have a solo party.

khrisd4731 days ago
bring the rain herobust rmx
Music

Candyland - "Bring The Rain (heRobust Remix)"

Young Julius AKA Trap Caesar AKA the BUST God AKA heRobust, the young bass musician producer/DJ hailing from Georgia, has put his own the Spinnin' Records released, Candyland-produced "Bring The Rain." The result is a warm fusion dubstep, trap, and abstract electronica. The remix is sure to be a hit in heRobust's sets the rest of the summer as he gets ready for the rest of his tour and spots at festivals like North Coast and Electric Zoo.

jakel4732 days ago
heRobust
Music

Yolanda Be Cool & D Cup - "We Speak No Americano (BUSTED by heRobust)"

We don't get to post enough of this man's music, but heRobust is a name you should know. This talented bass music producer has been churning out origi

jakel4742 days ago
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10 Tracks That Are Named "Turn Up"

I would be a moron if I thought I could thoroughly explain the origins of the term "turn up". What I do know is that it's an order. A directive from s

nappy4815 days ago
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Here is the Full Lineup for the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party

You know your event is serious when the earlybird tickets sell out without a lineup announced. The 2013 Mad Decent Block Party will span 13 cities, and feature a host of artists, including Major Lazer, Danny Brown, Skream, RiFF RAFF, Baauer, RL Grime, Flosstradamus, DJ Sega, Dillon Francis, Lunice, ETC!ETC!, and many more. Peep the video for the full lineup. This should be sick.

khrisd4825 days ago
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