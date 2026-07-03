Featured
For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.marcuskdowling
Music
HeRobust Speaks on Forthcoming Material Recording While on the Road, and the Need for Healthy Competition
I met Hayden Kramer, aka HeRobust, a number of years ago when he was in a collaborative project with Leonard D. Stroy here in Kansas City. He would kebrenttactic
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.khrisd
It's that time of year again: Electric Zoo is on the horizon. A diverse festival with two large mainstages, label-dedicated tents, and of course the Sjakel