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Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is the latest to hit the big screen. In celebration of Todd Phillips's new Joker movie, here are the best actors who played Joker.Khal
The requirements of a great supervillain are charm, showmanship, and charisma, and Michael B. Jordan brought that in 'Black Panther' as Killmonger.Frazier Tharpe
With I Am Heath Ledger announced for an upcoming release, we look back on the Aussie actor's best performances.Corey Lisle
From Asics inspired by X-Men to Kobes channeling the Joker, these are our picks for the top 10 comic book shoes of all time.Mike DeStefano