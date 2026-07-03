Heath Ledger

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Joaquin Phoenix and Christopher Nolan
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Approached Him to Play the Joker in 'The Dark Knight'

Heath Ledger played the unforgettable villain in the 2008 film, which came out shortly after his death.

tara mahadevan627 days ago
Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves
Pop Culture

Matthew Perry Sets Record Straight After Asking Why Keanu Reeves Is Alive But Talents Like Heath Ledger Aren't

Perry brings up Reeves multiple times in his upcoming book, questioning why the 'John Wick' star is still alive while other talented actors are dead.

Joshua Espinoza1360 days ago
Damon and Ledger
Pop Culture

Matt Damon Explains Why He Got the Same Tattoo as the Late Heath Ledger

The Oscar-winning writer/actor spoke about the abstract ink in a recent interview with 'GQ,' saying: "It’s like a little creative little blessing."

Joshua Espinoza1773 days ago
batman
Pop Culture

'The Dark Knight' and 'Shrek' Among 2020 Inductees Into National Film Registry

'The Dark Knight,' one of Nolan's most unanimously praised catalog entries, joins 'Shrek,' 'The Hurt Locker,' 'Freedom Riders,' and more.

Trace William Cowen2041 days ago
Lightsabers for auction
Pop Culture

Upcoming Auction to Feature Joker's Necktie, Brad Pitt's 'Fight Club' Jacket, Obi-Wan's Lightsaber and More

An upcoming annual auction will allow bidders to try and buy famous props from 'Back to the Future,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'Fight Club' and more.

Gavin Evans2097 days ago
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The Dark Knight
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Wanted Heath Ledger's Joker to Have an Origin Story in 'The Dark Knight'

Heath Ledger gave an iconic performance in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight,' but Warner Bros. wanted the film to take a different approach initially.

Joe Price2178 days ago
lee daniels
Pop Culture

Lee Daniels Reveals He Was Originally Set to Direct 'Brokeback Mountain'

In a recent interview, Lee Daniels revealed that he was originally set to direct 'Brokeback Mountain,' and that he waited 15 years to watch it.

Jordan Rose2218 days ago
jake
Pop Culture

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Heath Ledger Turned Down Oscars Opening Due to 'Brokeback Mountain' Jokes

Gyllenhaal reflects on the 2005 Ang Lee classic in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen2292 days ago
joaquin
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Pays Tribute to Former Joker Heath Ledger in SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Joaquin Phoenix's march to the Oscars continues.

Daniel Barna2371 days ago
Kobe Bryant
Sports

Kobe Bryant on Rob Pelinka's Heath Ledger Story: 'He Got Confused'

Turns out most of the facts were wrong.

Alex Galbraith2493 days ago
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nic cage
Pop Culture

Cobra-Inspired Nicolas Cage Thinks Heath Ledger Was Doing ‘Reptilian Stuff as the Joker’

Nic Cage went long in the pages of the 'New York Times.'

Alex Galbraith2536 days ago
leonardo dicaprio
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Passed on 'Brokeback Mountain'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were among the actors who turned down the chance to star in the Oscar-winning 'Brokeback Mountain,' Gus Van Sant has revealed. The roles ultimately went to Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Trace William Cowen2920 days ago
paul walker
Pop Culture

Paul Walker Documentary Coming From 'I Am Heath Ledger' Filmmakers

'I Am Paul Walker' is being produced for Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike TV.

Trace William Cowen3062 days ago

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