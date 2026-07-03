Haze

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Indiana Pacer Bennedict Mathurin
Sports

Indiana Pacers Prank Teammate Bennedict Mathurin By Wrapping His Car in Plastic

To celebrate Bennedict Mathurin’s final day as a rookie in the 2022-23 season, his Indiana Pacers teammates pulled one last practical joke on him.

Louis Pavlakos1194 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 76 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': How Haze Made One of the Greatest Nike Dunks of All Time

In episode 76 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys speak to graffiti writer Haze about how he made one of the greatest Nike Dunks of all time.

Complex1898 days ago
hoodie
Style

Futura and Haze Team Up for 'Stop Asian Hate' Charity Hoodie and T-Shirt

All profits will be put toward the AAPI Community Fund, an effort from GoFundMe that gives grants to trusted organizations working to rectifying inequalities.

Trace William Cowen1943 days ago
Sneakers

A Nike Collaboration Nobody Saw Coming

For Air Force 1 heads.

Brendan Dunne3746 days ago
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Sneakers

There's a Ton of Rare Nike Sneakers Sitting on the Shelves at Outlets Right Now

Here are some of the best deals currently available at Nike outlets, including price drops on the Air Jordan VII "Championship Pack."

Riley Jones4025 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Officially Unveils Its Air Force 1 Collab With NYC Graffiti Artist Haze

An official look at the Haze x Nike Air Force 1 Low.

John Q Marcelo4188 days ago
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Sneakers

Does Nike Have an Air Force 1 Collaboration With Legendary Graffiti Artist Haze?

Could this be a Haze x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration?

John Q Marcelo4190 days ago
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Style

HUF and HAZE Team Up for a Blacked-Out Collaboration

Just in time for back to school.

Jian DeLeon4713 days ago
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Style

HAZE Adds Signature Artwork on New HEX Bag Collaboration

Wearable art for you techies.

Teofilo Killip4743 days ago
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Style

HAZE x Nike Holiday 2012 Collection

Dope holiday kit available at 21 Mercer.

Justin Korkidis4993 days ago
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Watch: Eric Haze Prepares For His 25th Anniversary Exhibition In NYC

HAZE is set to open his personal brand retrospective this Friday night in New York.

Justin Korkidis5043 days ago
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Style

A Recap of Haze x New Era Event, Plus A Closer Look at The Collaboration

The go-to cap company adds the legendary graffiti artist to its Flagbearer roster.

Teofilo Killip5058 days ago
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Style

Photo Recap: "Nose Bleed" Group Show at Fuse Gallery

A look back at works from more than 40 of the city's biggest artists.

Justin Korkidis5188 days ago
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Dope Art For Sale: HAZE "S-IZM" Print

Buy work by a legend.

Nick Schonberger5281 days ago

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