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Peter Rubin

Joined November 2022 | 402 posts
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Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian 2009 Complex Cover

Kim Kardashian Saves the World: The 2009 Complex Cover Story

In 2009, Kim Kardashian appeared on the cover of Complex for the second time—now a bona fide TV star on the path to superstardom.

Peter Rubin230 days ago
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Why We’ll Miss Sean Price, the Brownsville Bar-Barian

RIP Sean Price.

Peter Rubin4058 days ago
best first person shooters of all time

Bak The 50 Best First Person Shooters Of All Time

The 50 Best First Person Shooters

Peter Rubin4545 days ago
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The Complete History Of Video Games On "The Simpsons"

After more than 20 years, our favorite four-fingered family has played their way through a gang of games—and we've got 'em all.

Peter Rubin4890 days ago
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Hey, Here's Your Official "Arkham City" Box Art

Probably not the first time Batman was caught in a compromising position with a gargoyle.

Peter Rubin5560 days ago
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Microsoft Unveils Xbox Live "Summer Of Arcade" Release Schedule

The best downloadable games of the year, all in one glorious, orgiastic, and very well publicized event.

Peter Rubin5560 days ago
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"NCAA Football 12" Demo Kicks Off

Sorry, Big Ten fans&mdash;NO TEAMS FOR YOU!

Peter Rubin5560 days ago
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Multiplayer Mayhem: Sandy Ravage Has A New Spastex-130 Video!

And if you know what that means, then we know you're excited.

Peter Rubin5565 days ago
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"Gears of War 3" Video Breaks Down Horde 2.0

And it's like tower defense on steroids. Awesome, bromantic steroids.

Peter Rubin5566 days ago
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The 25 Best Video Games Of 2011 (So Far)

From shooters to RPGs to remakes to stunning new IPs, we're counting down the best of the year. Well, of the first half of the year.

Peter Rubin5567 days ago
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Video: The Best "Call of Duty" Freakout We've Ever Seen

You're welcome.

Peter Rubin5567 days ago

"Rise of Nightmares" Trailer Has OMG EVIL CLOWN PUPPETS

Finally, the Kinect can be used for something <i>useful</i>&mdash;dismembering the undead!

Peter Rubin5567 days ago
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Wait, Duke Nukem's Coming Back AGAIN?

Second time's the charm, maybe?

Peter Rubin5568 days ago

"Shadows Of The Damned" Launch Trailer Goes Full Grindhouse

We don't get it, but we're excited anyway.

Peter Rubin5568 days ago
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Redbox Rentals To Include Video Games Starting Tomorrow

And it's the right price to try that crappy game you know you want to play.

Peter Rubin5572 days ago
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Show Stoppers: The 10 Biggest Surprises of E3 2011

It wasn't <i>all</i> letdowns and shoulda-beens. Check out our favorite genuine shocks of last week's gaming show.

Peter Rubin5573 days ago
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"Dungeon Siege III" Promises Gamers, Uh, "Phat Loot"

But only if you equip the Sword of Stabs at Outdated Slang!

Peter Rubin5573 days ago
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Looks Like David Banner's A Big "L.A. Noire" Fan

He thought it was the greatest story ever told. ZING.

Peter Rubin5574 days ago

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