Peter Rubin
Latest Stories
Kim Kardashian Saves the World: The 2009 Complex Cover Story
In 2009, Kim Kardashian appeared on the cover of Complex for the second time—now a bona fide TV star on the path to superstardom.
Bak The 50 Best First Person Shooters Of All Time
The 50 Best First Person Shooters
The Complete History Of Video Games On "The Simpsons"
After more than 20 years, our favorite four-fingered family has played their way through a gang of games—and we've got 'em all.
Hey, Here's Your Official "Arkham City" Box Art
Probably not the first time Batman was caught in a compromising position with a gargoyle.
Microsoft Unveils Xbox Live "Summer Of Arcade" Release Schedule
The best downloadable games of the year, all in one glorious, orgiastic, and very well publicized event.
"NCAA Football 12" Demo Kicks Off
Sorry, Big Ten fans—NO TEAMS FOR YOU!
Multiplayer Mayhem: Sandy Ravage Has A New Spastex-130 Video!
And if you know what that means, then we know you're excited.
"Gears of War 3" Video Breaks Down Horde 2.0
And it's like tower defense on steroids. Awesome, bromantic steroids.
The 25 Best Video Games Of 2011 (So Far)
From shooters to RPGs to remakes to stunning new IPs, we're counting down the best of the year. Well, of the first half of the year.
"Rise of Nightmares" Trailer Has OMG EVIL CLOWN PUPPETS
Finally, the Kinect can be used for something <i>useful</i>—dismembering the undead!
"Shadows Of The Damned" Launch Trailer Goes Full Grindhouse
We don't get it, but we're excited anyway.
Redbox Rentals To Include Video Games Starting Tomorrow
And it's the right price to try that crappy game you know you want to play.
Show Stoppers: The 10 Biggest Surprises of E3 2011
It wasn't <i>all</i> letdowns and shoulda-beens. Check out our favorite genuine shocks of last week's gaming show.
"Dungeon Siege III" Promises Gamers, Uh, "Phat Loot"
But only if you equip the Sword of Stabs at Outdated Slang!
Looks Like David Banner's A Big "L.A. Noire" Fan
He thought it was the greatest story ever told. ZING.