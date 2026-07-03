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Some Marvel fans are trying to make connections between the standard NYC takeout coffee cup being in multiple MCU shows and movies based in New York City.Jordan Rose
Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld star in the Marvel Studios Disney+ series 'Hawkeye,' based on Matt Fraction's critically-acclaimed 2012 comic book run.William Goodman
Before taking in Disney+'s 'Hawkeye', dive deep into the Marvel Comics archives and learn more about his hearing loss, Kate Bishop, and much, much more!William Goodman
From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin