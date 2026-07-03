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Jeremy Renner is pictured at a Hawkeye event
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable Condition’ After Snow-Related Accident in Reno (UPDATE)

The actor, who was previously reported to have a residence in the region, is said to have been plowing snow at the time of the "traumatic injury."

Trace William Cowen1292 days ago
'Hawkeye' stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld
Pop Culture

'Hawkeye' Deleted Scenes Detail Clint's Upbringing, Give Kingpin an Alternate Introduction

Now that the first season of Marvel’s 'Hawkeye' has wrapped, a number of fun, and revealing deleted scenes from the Disney+ series have surfaced.

Joe Price1638 days ago
A 'WandaVision' billboard.
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Surpasses 'The Mandalorian' as the Most Pirated TV Series of 2021

The Disney+ limited series 'WandaVision' has been named the most pirated TV show of 2021, overtaking the crown held by 'The Mandalorian' last year.

Jose Martinez1660 days ago
Pugh on the Widow red carpet
Pop Culture

Florence Pugh Hilariously Narrates Her Debut on Disney+ Marvel Series, Says She Was ‘Blocked From Posting’ About It

After the latest episode of a certain Marvel/Disney+ series, actress Florence Pugh says she was “blocked” from posting about her appearance.

Joe Price1680 days ago
Charlie Cox during his Broadway Debut Photo Shoot
Pop Culture

Daredevil Will Still Be Played by Charlie Cox If Character Enters MCU, Kevin Feige Says

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says if Daredevil makes his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix series star Charlie Cox will reprise his role.

Joe Price1683 days ago
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Jeremy Renner sits down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about new Disney + show 'Hawkeye'
Pop Culture

Here's Jeremy Renner's Response to Whether 'Black Widow' Cliffhanger Means We'll See Florence Pugh in 'Hawkeye'

In a sit-down on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Jeremy Renner was asked for more info about that 'Black Widow’ post-credits scene cliffhanger.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1697 days ago
marvel
Pop Culture

Marvel Sues Heirs of Comic Creators to Retain Rights of 'Avengers' Characters

On Friday, Marvel filed five lawsuits to block impending copyright termination of some of its most iconic characters, including Iron Man and Spider-Man.

Joe Price1756 days ago
hawkeye
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Star in First Trailer for Marvel’s Disney+ Series ‘Hawkeye’

The new trailer for Marvel's next Disney+ show 'Hawkeye,' features Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld teaming up to fight bad guys during the holiday season.

Joe Price1768 days ago
avengers
Pop Culture

'Avengers: Endgame' Kicks off Historic Weekend With Record-Setting $156 Million Opening Day

'Avengers: Endgame' has finally hit theaters, and as expected, it's already shattering records.

Joe Price2637 days ago
jeremy renner avengers premiere
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Will Star in New Hawkeye Series for Disney+

Renner can be seen next as Hawkeye in 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Kyle Shokeye2654 days ago
Avengers
Pop Culture

Original Avengers Reflect on a Decade of Spoilers, Stan Lee Moments, and the MCU's Legacy

The original six Avengers and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige sat down for a conversation about the history and legacy of the 22-film saga.

Joe Price2654 days ago

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