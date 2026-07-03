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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Takes $49M Hawaii Compound Off the Market
Life

Sam Altman Quietly Delists $49M Hawaii Beachfront Compound

Once owned by Paul Allen, Sam Altman’s $49 million Hawaii compound has quietly disappeared from the market following recent security incidents in San Francisco.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 - Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Chuck Norris Reportedly Hospitalized In Hawaii After Medical Emergency

The martial artist and legendary entertainer had a medical emergency on the island of Kauai.

Jaelani Turner-Williams120 days ago
Kid Cudi on stage, wearing a black leather jacket, smiling and clapping with a microphone stand nearby.
Music

Kid Cudi's 2008 Track "Maui Wowie" Is Taking Over TikTok: What to Know

“Goin’ back to Honolulu just to get that/That Maui Wowie, that Maui Wowie,” Cudi sings in the song's chorus.

Trace William Cowen281 days ago
A baseball player from the Los Angeles Dodgers in uniform, running during a game.
Sports

Shohei Ohtani, Agent Accused of 'Abuse of Power' in Lawsuit Over $240 Million Real Estate Project

According to the suit, Ohtani’s agent allegedly “acted like the rules did not apply to him.”

Trace William Cowen339 days ago
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Oprah Denies Closing Her Private Road in Hawaii During Tsunami Evacuation

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia triggered a tsunami alert in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Joe Price352 days ago
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Oprah Winfrey at the Brunello Cucinelli Dinner at Chateau Marmont on December 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

How Much Private Land Does Oprah Own? Road Controversy Sparks Bigger Discussion

Claims that Oprah Winfrey closed her private road to residents amid the tsunami warning lead fans to wonder exactly how much land the star owns.

Sarah Vincent352 days ago
Oliver Widger wearing a cap and lei stands on a balcony overlooking a city. In another image, the same man is on a sailboat, raising his arm.
Life

Man Sails With His Cat to Hawaii After Quitting His Job

Oliver Widger traded in his job for the open sea and documented the journey to millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Alex Ocho418 days ago
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier speaking in front of a seal with "Hawaii" visible, wearing a black shirt.
Music

Maui Police Chief Denies Claims of Aiding Diddy in Alleged Rape After Being Named in Lawsuit

John Pelletier denies claims he posed as a sheriff after a woman accused Diddy and others of gang rape in 2018.

Alex Ocho492 days ago
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A photo of formerly missing woman Hannah Kobayashi.
Life

Hannah Kobayashi Found Safe One Month After Disappearance

The 30-year-old woman was reported missing last month before authorities reclassified her as a "voluntary missing person."

Joe Price583 days ago
A missing person poster for "Hannah Kobayashi" is taped to a pole near a streetcar line in an urban area.
Life

Missing Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi: What’s Going On?

Police recently classified the case as one involving a "voluntary missing person."

Trace William Cowen590 days ago
A person is surfing inside a large wave, maintaining balance on a surfboard with one arm outstretched
Pop Culture

Surfer and Actor From 'Blue Crush' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Dead at 49 After Shark Attack

Tamayo Perry, who also appeared in episodes of 'Lost' and 'Hawaii Five-O,' was "loved by all," officials said on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen753 days ago
Life

Male Humpback Whales Photographed Having Sex for the First Time

The encounter occurred in waters west of Hawaii.

tara mahadevan865 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Silences Reporter Trying to Connect WWE Appearance to Maui Relief Effort Criticism

The actor said the People's Fund of Maui has delivered $50 million to more than 8,000 survivors.

Jose Martinez886 days ago
surfer on a wave
Sports

World Surf League Partners With Lexus Ahead of 2024 Championship Tour Season

As part of the partnership, the 2024 Lexus GX 550 will be featured in on-beach activations.

Trace William Cowen906 days ago
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Addresses Maui Fund Backlash: 'I Could've Done Better'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Oprah Winfrey asked the public to donate to a Maui wildfire recovery fund last month.

Brad Callas1012 days ago

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