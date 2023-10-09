Dwayne Johnson Addresses Maui Fund Backlash: 'I Could've Done Better'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is addressing the backlash him and Oprah Winfrey have faced since asking the public to donate to a Maui wildfire recovery fund in August.

On Sunday, Johnson hopped on Instagram to respond to the criticism aimed at him and Winfrey's joint fundraiser.

"When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash," he explained in a video. "I get it and I completely understand, and I could’ve been better. And next time I will be better."

The actor continued by admitting that he's aware "money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees, and there’s a lot of people out there who’s living paycheck to paycheck. And I get it, and I know what that’s like."