Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Silences Reporter Trying to Connect WWE Appearance to Maui Relief Effort Criticism

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has grown tired of people "posting bullshit."

Johnson responded on Sunday to a reporter who shared a clip of his appearance at a WWE press conference last week where attendees were booing him, claiming the crowd was voicing their displeasure with him over his relief efforts following the wildfires in Maui last year.

Johnson explained he tends to avoid addressing "toxic, false clickbait garbage," but decided to make an exception this time around because the People's Fund of Maui, co-founded by Oprah Winfrey, was included in the conversation.

"I typically refrain from responding to toxic, false clickbait garbage like this because I hate dignifying bullshit with a response, but when you use Hawaii’s tragic events to draw attention to yourself I won’t stay quiet," he wrote.

Johnson said he was playing the heel, or bad guy, in the clip and WWE fans acted accordingly by booing him. "I'm playing it up with our crowd as they boo," he explained. "It's what we do in our WWE universe, and we all love every second of it."