Male Humpback Whales Photographed Having Sex for the First Time

Two male humpback whales were photographed having sex off the coast of Maui.

According to a new report from the Marine Mammal Science journal, this is the first time a sexual encounter of any kind between two whales has been documented, and, in particular, the first time penetrative sex has been photographed.

The images were captured in January 2022 by photographers Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano, both of whom are authors of the report, alongside marine biologist Stephanie Stack.