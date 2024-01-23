World Surf League Partners With Lexus Ahead of 2024 Championship Tour Season

Lexus is partnering with the World Surf League for the 2024 Championship Tour season, including for the upcoming YETI-presented Pipe Pro competition.
As announced on Tuesday, the partnership also sees the Toyota-owned brand serving as the official auto partner for the Sunset Pro, as well as an official partner for the WSL Awards. In a statement, Cherie Cohen, the WSL’s chief revenue officer, said the league was “thrilled” to kickstart their new partnership with Lexus.
"This isn't just a sponsorship; this is a shared commitment to the pursuit of perfection and celebration of excellence,” Cohen said on Tuesday. “The combination of rugged capability and luxury in the all-new GX is sure to resonate with our fans and athletes.”
The GX, of course, is a luxury SUV offered by the Lexus brand. The vehicle itself will not be participating in any surf-related activities, sadly, meaning we will not be able to witness the unique spectacle of an automobile carving, nor will we see anyone using the car as a surfboard.
However, a Complex Networks collaboration is making it possible for fans to have a chance to explore the 2024 Lexus GX 550 at on-beach activations from Jan. 29 through Feb. 22. Additionally, Lexus and Complex are curating what’s billed as “an elevated dining experience” at the Lexus Pipe Pro for VIP-level attendees and athletes, complete with food from local chefs.
“As the premier voice of youth culture, we’re excited to partner with Lexus to amplify the growth and popularity of surfing among young and diverse fans,” Kirsten Atkinson, Complex's VP of Brand Partnerships, said on Tuesday. “As we continue to see a cultural shift in the sport, it’s important for us to continue highlighting key players and provide our global community with unparalleled access to tentpole moments.”
For more info on the Pipe Pro and all things WSL, hit this link.