World Surf League Partners With Lexus Ahead of 2024 Championship Tour Season

Lexus is partnering with the World Surf League for the 2024 Championship Tour season, including for the upcoming YETI-presented Pipe Pro competition.

As announced on Tuesday, the partnership also sees the Toyota-owned brand serving as the official auto partner for the Sunset Pro, as well as an official partner for the WSL Awards. In a statement, Cherie Cohen, the WSL’s chief revenue officer, said the league was “thrilled” to kickstart their new partnership with Lexus.

"This isn't just a sponsorship; this is a shared commitment to the pursuit of perfection and celebration of excellence,” Cohen said on Tuesday. “The combination of rugged capability and luxury in the all-new GX is sure to resonate with our fans and athletes.”

The GX, of course, is a luxury SUV offered by the Lexus brand. The vehicle itself will not be participating in any surf-related activities, sadly, meaning we will not be able to witness the unique spectacle of an automobile carving, nor will we see anyone using the car as a surfboard.