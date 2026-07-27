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Zara SRPLS Launches FLWRS, a High Summer Capsule Built on Blooms and Utility

Zara SRPLS' FLWRS launches July 27, 2026 online and in stores, blending workwear silhouettes with washed florals.

Two models walking outdoors in floral outfits; one in a pink shirt and wide jeans, the other in a long patterned dress, surrounded by flowers.
Courtesy of Zara

Zara SPRLS has just launched its High Summer 2026 capsule, FLWRS, blending classic workwear silhouettes with washed floral patterns.

The new collection consists of womenswear, menswear, and kidswear, with each line reworking familiar workwear pieces for a fresh, sun-faded look. Featuring tactile natural fabrics, the collection seeks to breathe new life and character into wardrobe staples.

The menswear portion of the collection features relaxed cargo trousers, chore jackets, shirts, and lightwear knitwear in a variety of dusty colorways and restrained floral prints.

The womenswear side of things is led by relaxed overshirts, workwear trousers, dresses, and lightweight outerwear in muted pastels.

The Kidswear pieces round out the capsule with soft natural fabrics, mixing washed florals, delicate stripes, and gentle pastel shades.

SRPLS FLWRS is available now on Zara.com and in select stores worldwide.

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