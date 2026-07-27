Zara SRPLS Launches FLWRS, a High Summer Capsule Built on Blooms and Utility

Zara SPRLS has just launched its High Summer 2026 capsule, FLWRS, blending classic workwear silhouettes with washed floral patterns.

The new collection consists of womenswear, menswear, and kidswear, with each line reworking familiar workwear pieces for a fresh, sun-faded look. Featuring tactile natural fabrics, the collection seeks to breathe new life and character into wardrobe staples.

The menswear portion of the collection features relaxed cargo trousers, chore jackets, shirts, and lightwear knitwear in a variety of dusty colorways and restrained floral prints.