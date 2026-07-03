Hasan Minhaj

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Man in a jacket posing at a Sony event with a promotional background
Pop Culture

Hasan Minhaj Jokingly Addresses Losing ‘Daily Show’ Gig: ‘Have You Ever Failed So Bad You Bring Back Jon Stewart?'

Minhaj lost the 'Daily Show' gig following a bombshell 'New Yorker' profile that called his authenticity into question.

tara mahadevan805 days ago
Pop Culture

Hasan Minhaj Refutes Report That He Lied About Racism He Experienced in Stand-Up Special

The comedian said that the article was "needlessly misleading."

tara mahadevan995 days ago
barack obama giving speech
Life

Obama Says He’s the One Behind His Annual Playlists, Not an Intern: ‘Don’t Play With Me’

Obama breaks down his "very scrupulous" approach to making his much-discussed playlists.

Trace William Cowen1119 days ago
Pic of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hasan Minhaj side by side in WhatsApp commercial
Pop Culture

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hasan Minhaj Link for New WhatsApp Short Celebrating Cultural Identity

As Hasan Minhaj explains of the personal importance of the short, he's drawn to projects that celebrate his heritage while inspiring others to do the same.

Trace William Cowen1241 days ago
Dave Chappelle is back with Netflix
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Set to Perform at Netflix 2022 Comedy Festival f/ Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and More

Despite the controversy surrounding his latest special 'The Closer,' Netflix has announced Chappelle will play its comedy festival alongside some superstars.

Joe Price1684 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hasan Minhaj Urges Congress to Actually Do Something About Student Loan Crisis

The 'Patriot Act' host stood up for millions of affected Americans in a succinct plea to Congress.

Trace William Cowen2501 days ago
samuel l jackson charles barkley
Sports

Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, and More to Present During 2019 NBA Awards

The star-studded lineup of presenters will honor the NBA's top performers from the 2018-2019 season.

Hannah Lifshutz2597 days ago
Quavo
Sports

Quavo, Bad Bunny, Ray Allen, and More to Play in 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

This year's game will go down Feb. 15 at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Joshua Espinoza2718 days ago
hasan
Pop Culture

Netflix Removes 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’ Episode Following Complaints From Saudi Arabia

The episode in question was critical of the way Saudi Arabia handled the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Joe Price2754 days ago
michelle wolf
Pop Culture

Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale's Talk Shows Canceled on Netflix

While Netflix begins venturing into the genre of talk shows, the streaming service is still trying to figure out the best format for their longevity and success.

Hannah Lifshutz2889 days ago
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Hasan Minhaj
Pop Culture

'The Daily Show' Correspondent Hasan Minhaj Will Host His Own Talk Show on Netflix

The show is set to debut later this year.

Sajae Elder3059 days ago

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