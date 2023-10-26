Hasan Minhaj Refutes Report That He Lied About Racism He Experienced in Stand-Up Special

Hasan Minhaj is doing his best to mitigate the now-infamous New Yorker profile, which reported that he falsified or embellished stories in his Homecoming King Netflix comedy special.

The comedian initially issued a statement following the story’s publication on Sept. 15, and now, he's shared a detailed 20-minute-long response via a YouTube video. He explains that he felt particularly slighted by the profile because he felt like it called his public persona into question, saying in the video that it’s taken him this long to respond due to world events and him still “processing” the critique.

“With everything that’s happening in the world, I’m aware even talking about this now feels so trivial,” Minhaj said in the video. “But being accused of ‘faking racism’ is not trivial. It’s very serious, and it demands an explanation.”

In the video, Minhaj discusses three stories in-depth, which were also spotlighted by The New Yorker: his prom date’s mom rejecting him because of the color of his skin, his interactions with undercover law who were surveilling the Muslim community in his hometown, and an incident involving fake anthrax and his child.

He then went on to say that the article might lead readers to wonder if he’s a “psycho” or “con artist” who “uses fake racism and Islamophobia to advance his career.” He continued, “Because after reading that article, I would also think that.”

“I just want to say to anyone who felt betrayed or hurt by my stand-up, I am sorry," he said. "I made artistic choices to express myself and drive home larger issues affecting me and my community, and I feel horrible that I let people down.”

He called the article “needlessly misleading” both about his “stand-up, but also about me as a person. The truth is, racism, FBI surveillance, and the threats to my family happened. And I said this on the record.”