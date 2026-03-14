Harry Styles Has Reportedly Been Walking Over 5 Miles to 'SNL' Rehearsals

Harry Styles has been using his legs to get to Saturday Night Live rehearsals as he prepares to be the show’s host and musical guest this weekend.

According to Page Six, the pop star — who released his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally, earlier this month — has been commuting on foot to SNL rehearsals, and he hasn’t been coming from a nearby hotel either.

According to the platform’s sources, Styles walks all the way from Brooklyn to 30 Rock, where he’s been getting ready to do double duty on the show this Saturday (March 14).

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker has reportedly been staying with his rumored girlfriend, actor Zoë Kravitz, in Williamsburg. His preferred route is to go south along the East River, walk over the Williamsburg Bridge, trek through the Lower East Side, and then head on up to Midtown. It’s a five-mile trek that apparently takes him two hours, but, apparently, it’s worth it.

Styles is used to long hauls. He’s run two marathons — a Tokyo race in March 2025, which he did in three hours and 34 minutes, as well as a Berlin marathon in two hours and 59 minutes that September.