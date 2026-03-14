Music

Harry Styles Has Reportedly Been Walking Over 5 Miles to 'SNL' Rehearsals

The pop star is set to be host and musical guest of the famous sketch show this weekend, in support of his new album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Harry Styles.
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Harry Styles has been using his legs to get to Saturday Night Live rehearsals as he prepares to be the show’s host and musical guest this weekend.

According to Page Six, the pop star — who released his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally, earlier this month — has been commuting on foot to SNL rehearsals, and he hasn’t been coming from a nearby hotel either.

According to the platform’s sources, Styles walks all the way from Brooklyn to 30 Rock, where he’s been getting ready to do double duty on the show this Saturday (March 14).

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker has reportedly been staying with his rumored girlfriend, actor Zoë Kravitz, in Williamsburg. His preferred route is to go south along the East River, walk over the Williamsburg Bridge, trek through the Lower East Side, and then head on up to Midtown. It’s a five-mile trek that apparently takes him two hours, but, apparently, it’s worth it.

Styles is used to long hauls. He’s run two marathons — a Tokyo race in March 2025, which he did in three hours and 34 minutes, as well as a Berlin marathon in two hours and 59 minutes that September.

Styles' upcoming SNL appearance will be for the 15th episode of season 51. This won’t be his first time being both the show’s host and musical guest; he did the same thing in November of 2019.

If you want to get more of your fix on Styles outside of just SNL, the singer has announced a massive residency tour in support of his latest album.

Kicking off in May, the enormous trek is broken down into residencies in seven locations across the world: New York, London, Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, Sydney, and Melbourne. Special guests that’ll appear at select dates include Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, and Fousheé.

Though fans are excited to see Styles again in concert, he’s already faced backlash from fans for soaring ticket prices.

Related Stories

Harry Styles.
Music

Harry Styles Teams Up With 'Dildo Duchess' for New Line of Sex Toys

The singer-songwriter's beauty brand, Pleasing, is set to offer a double-sided vibrator and "high performance" lube.

Joshua Espinoza421 days ago
No, Harry Styles Does Not Have a Hair Transplant
Music

No, Harry Styles Does Not Have a Hair Transplant

Harry Styles responded to years of hair transplant rumors with humor, joking about his hairline during a recent interview appearance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo204 days ago
Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles Are Just Friends With Benefits, Her Rep Confirms
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Are 'Just Friends With Benefits,' Insiders Say

The acting scion and the former One Direction star are keeping it cool and casual.

Bernadette Giacomazzo379 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
Pop CultureAries Spears Confronts DJ Vlad in Fiery New Interview: 'You're a F*cking Liar'
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App