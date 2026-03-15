Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Spark Romance Buzz in NYC

According to Parade , the sighting happened while Styles was in New York ahead of his hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live on March 14, and while promoting his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are once again fueling relationship chatter after the pair were recently seen holding hands during a walk through New York City. The public outing marks the clearest sign yet that the two stars—who were initially linked months ago—are still spending time together as Styles travels through the city for work.

Photos show the singer dressed casually in jeans, while Kravitz wore a long black coat and a baseball cap that appeared to reference the album. Both kept their sunglasses on during the outing, but the hand holding made it hard to miss that they were together.

Previous reports suggested that the two were spending time together without defining the relationship, describing it as a “friends with benefits” situation rather than a serious commitment. At the time, insiders said the pair were focused on enjoying each other’s company and were not treating the connection as exclusive.

The rumors surrounding the two first began in August 2025 when they were spotted walking arm in arm during a trip to Rome. A fan video of the moment circulated widely online and quickly sparked debate across social media about whether the singer and actress were dating.

Both artists have remained busy professionally since those initial reports surfaced. Styles has been preparing new music after a multi-year break from album releases, while Kravitz has continued to promote her film projects and maintain a high profile in the fashion and entertainment worlds.

Neither Styles nor Kravitz has publicly defined the relationship as of this writing, and a request for comment from their respective reps was not given to Parade.