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Janet Zeitoun shares how she made cinematic hair for the most dynamic movers of the Jackson pop royalty.Dori Walker
In an Instagram comment replying to a fan who said his now-signature 'Certified Lover Boy'-era hair heart is “stressed,” Drake wanted to clear the air.Brenton Blanchet
Among those who have expressed support for Tessica Brown after several TikTok videos went viral is Chance the Rapper, who wished her a quick recovery.Trace William Cowen
The TikTok user Tessica Brown claimed she has been stuck with the same hairstyle for about a month, as she hasn't been able to remove the heavy-duty adhesive.Joshua Espinoza