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Jay-Z, with an afro and sunglasses, raps passionately on stage, wearing a dark jacket against a blue-lit background.
Music

Jay-Z’s Locs Reportedly Took Four Days and Four Bottles of Cécred to Comb Out

New details have emerged about Hov's hair transformation, which he debuted for his 2026 Roots Picnic performance.

Alex Ocho46 days ago
Bhad Bhabie
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Seemingly Inspired by Britney Spears, Buzzes Her Hair

In April, Bhabie posted a photo of Spears with a shaved head.

tara mahadevan67 days ago
Cardi B at an event, wearing a patterned strapless dress with large earrings, posing in front of a backdrop with musical notes.
Music

Cardi B Addresses ‘Hating Ass B*tches’ Criticizing Her New Haircare Line: ‘My Sh*t Is Researched'

The rapper ties criticism of her upcoming Grow-Good Beauty line to her years of insecurities growing up with unruly hair.

Alex Ocho122 days ago
19-Year-Old Hair Stylist Sentenced for Assault on 15-Year-Old Client for Non-Payment
Life

19-Year-Old Maryland Hairstylist Sentenced After Assaulting 15-Year-Old Client Over Unpaid Service

Jayla A. Cunningham was convicted of second-degree assault in November 2025 and sentenced earlier this month.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
Brandy with the Brandy Barbie Doll
Style

How Celebrity Hairstylist Chuckie Amos Turned Brandy's Box Braids into a Site of Refusal

Celebrity hairstylist Chuckie Amos has shaped some of pop culture’s most enduring images, from Brandy’s "The Boy Is Mine" era to Beyoncé’s "Dangerously in Love." In conversation, he reflects on how braids became a site of innovation, protection, and possibility within Black hair culture.

Dori Walker201 days ago
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LINDA EVANGELISTA, SS98 CHRISTIAN DIOR
Style

“Extension Girl”: How Amoy Pitters Became The Hairstylist of Turn-of-the-Millennium High Fashion

From John Galliano and Naomi Campbell to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Pitters has been the Hairstylist to Book if You're In the Know

Dori Walker218 days ago
Cardi B with long, wavy blonde hair and a textured coat gestures with her hand outdoors.
Music

Cardi B Says Her ‘Forehead Is Raw’ From Switching Wigs During Assault Trial

During the trial, the rapper was asked by the plaintiff's attorney if her hair was real.

Alex Ocho318 days ago
Celebrity Hairstylist Cliff Vmir Announces Nationwide Distribution of Viral Hair Care Products
Style

Celebrity Hairstylist Cliff Vmir Announces Nationwide Distribution of Viral Hair Care Products

Vmir's clients include Tiffany "New York" Pollard & Jazmine Sullivan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo329 days ago
21 Savage with long, curly hair takes a mirror selfie in a room with red walls, wearing a black shirt and holding a smartphone.
Music

21 Savage Says He Might Go for ‘Throwback’ Snoop Dogg Look While Showing Off His Hair

21 joins other entertainers who have recently made dramatic changes to their hair.

Alex Ocho465 days ago
Jesus Guerrero with long hair poses confidently in front of a backdrop . He is wearing a gray top and black pants.
Pop Culture

Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Dead at 34 (UPDATE)

The Houston native, known for working with Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to his family.

Alex Ocho509 days ago
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Two images of Drake: on the left, he's smiling with braided hair and pink beads; on the right, he has short hair.
Music

Drake Shows Off Short Haircut in New Selfie

Say goodbye to the braids.

Alex Ocho607 days ago
Simone Biles performs a gymnastics routine at the Olympics, wearing a leotard with stars and stripes. A podium is visible in the background
Sports

Simone Biles Tells Critics to Not ‘Comment on a Black Girl’s Hair’ Amid Paris Olympics Heatwave: ‘Just Don’t’

Despite the high temperatures affecting Paris, France, Biles just won her eighth Olympic medal after leading the U.S. gymnastics team to gold on Tuesday.

Alex Ocho717 days ago
Nick Young and Bronny James on a split screen. Nick wears casual clothing with a hoodie, and Bronny is in a Lakers jersey holding a basketball
Sports

Nick Young Advises Bronny James to 'Miss With Confidence' and Take His 'Bad Luck Tyler Perry Braids Out'

After a disappointing debut, Nick Young suggested that Bronny James needed to approach the game differently.

Joe Price729 days ago
Rihanna wearing a trench coat, looking over her shoulder. Text reads "FENTY HAIR."
Style

Rihanna Introduces Fenty Hair Under Her Beauty Empire: 'The Newest Fam on the Block'

After years of teasing, the artist and business mogul has introduced Fenty Hair.

Jaelani Turner-Williams773 days ago
Two separate photos of Kim Kardashian in a black outfit and Kanye West with a woman, both in dark attire
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s New Haircut Has People Comparing Her to Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori

Kardashian debuted her new look on Monday via Instagram.

Alex Ocho808 days ago
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Rich the Kid in two side-by-side portraits, showing his hairstyle and grills
Style

New Playboi Carti Selfie Featuring Pigtails Mystifies Fans

A photo showing Carti's new hairstyle has surfaced online, confusing his fanbase.

Joe Price847 days ago

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