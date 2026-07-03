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Latest Stories

Kylie Jenner Resurrects Her 'Playful' Side with New Pink Hair
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner’s Pink Hair Comeback Officially Revives Her 'King Kylie' Persona

From Coachella wigs to viral selfies, Kylie’s bubblegum shade keeps coming back — here’s how her pink hair became a pop culture beauty era.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Britney Spears Reveals Hair Transformation for the First Time in 4 Years
Pop Culture

Britney Spears Debuts Sleek New Hair by Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton

Inside the sleek new look Chris Appleton created for the pop icon after months of headlines surrounding her personal life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Jay-Z, with an afro and sunglasses, raps passionately on stage, wearing a dark jacket against a blue-lit background.
Music

Jay-Z’s Locs Reportedly Took Four Days and Four Bottles of Cécred to Comb Out

New details have emerged about Hov's hair transformation, which he debuted for his 2026 Roots Picnic performance.

Alex Ocho45 days ago

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