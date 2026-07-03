Hair Extensions

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New Study Reveals Black Women Targeted with Hair Extensions Containing Carcinogens
Pop Culture

New Study Finds Hazardous Chemicals in Hair Extensions Widely Used by Black Women

Researchers found 169 industrial chemicals, including compounds linked to breast cancer, in everyday hair extensions commonly used by Black women.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Cardi B with long, wavy blonde hair and a textured coat gestures with her hand outdoors.
Music

Cardi B Says Her ‘Forehead Is Raw’ From Switching Wigs During Assault Trial

During the trial, the rapper was asked by the plaintiff's attorney if her hair was real.

Alex Ocho318 days ago
Celebrity Hairstylist Cliff Vmir Announces Nationwide Distribution of Viral Hair Care Products
Style

Celebrity Hairstylist Cliff Vmir Announces Nationwide Distribution of Viral Hair Care Products

Vmir's clients include Tiffany "New York" Pollard & Jazmine Sullivan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo329 days ago
A person with a wig being removed by someone wearing a police officer blue gloves, revealing hidden cocaine capsules underneath.
Life

Colombian Man Reportedly Arrested at Airport With Cocaine-Stuffed Wig Worth Over $10,000

Police say they stopped a 40-year-old man attempting to smuggle 220 grams of cocaine from Cartagena to Amsterdam.

Alex Ocho508 days ago
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Music

Katy Perry Jokes to Fiancé Orlando Bloom Her Faux 'Bang Isn't Real' Unlike Her 'Love' for Him

The English actor was shocked at the sight of his fiancée's hair extension during the 2024 Toronto Film Festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams676 days ago
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Music

Timbaland Shares Hair Transplant Update: ‘Don’t Say I Didn’t Tell You'

After undergoing the procedure due to hair loss from his alopecia, the legendary producer showed off his new renewed hairline on Instagram.

Alex Ocho972 days ago
Music

Timbaland Shows Off New Hairline After Getting Transplant: 'Let Me Do It Earlier Than Later'

The legendary producer hopped on Instagram to shed light on dealing with hair loss in the form of alopecia.

Brad Callas1036 days ago
GloRilla performs onstage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Music

Video Shows GloRilla Throwing Wig Into Crowd After Fans Try to Snatch It

While performing in Philadelphia on the final stop of her Anyways, Life's Great... Tour, GloRilla tossed her wig into the crowd after fans tried to snatch it.

Brad Callas1236 days ago
Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Baffled Why People Are Saying Her Pink Hair Is a Wig

There are wigs you can still pull, you know.

Sajae Elder3060 days ago
LeBron James during the 2017 NBA Finals
Sports

LeBron James Wishes He Could Move His Beard Hair to His Receding Hairline

James asked his Instagram followers, "Why can't I just Velcro this off and just put it on top of here?"

Abel Shifferaw3205 days ago
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Style

David Beckham and Harry Styles Are Causing a 200 Percent Increase in Male Hair Extensions

Harry Styles and David Beckham are the driving force behind the latest men's hair craze, and it's probably not what you think.

Cameron Wolf4344 days ago

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