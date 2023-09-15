Timbaland Shows Off New Hairline After Getting Transplant: 'Let Me Do It Earlier Than Later'

Timbaland is showing off his new hairline after getting a hair transplant.

On Wednesday, the legendary producer hopped on Instagram to speak about dealing with hair loss due to his struggles with alopecia. In a short clip, Timbaland debuted his new look while explaining why he went under the knife.

“Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in,” Tim shared. “This one — I have to go get work. It's no getting around it. I started seeing things getting lighter and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it earlier than later.’ I’m tryna tell y’all — don’t be jealous!”

Timbaland captioned the clip: “A BIG heartfelt thank you to @dr_haroldsiegel and his team over at @naturaltransplantsclinic for taking care of me and giving me that extra care and attention with my new hair. Taking care of your hair early AND with the right doctor is key @naturaltransplantsclinic is where it’s at.”