Timbaland Shares Hair Transplant Update: ‘Don’t Say I Didn’t Tell You'

Timabaland is giving fans another look at his hair transplant, and the results speak for themselves.
The iconic producer showed off his renewed hairline on Friday night via his Instagram Story, writing, “You see @dr_haroldsiegel work,” followed by several mindblown emojis. “Don’t say I didn’t tell you.”
In September, Timb opened up about the procedure. “Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in,” he said, adding that time was of the essence. “This one — I have to go get work. It’s no getting around it. I started seeing things getting lighter and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it earlier than later.’ I’m tryna tell y’all — don’t be jealous!”
Timbaland announced his hair transplant off the heels of his new collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado titled “Keep Going Up.”