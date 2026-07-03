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Jay-Z and Ja Rule performing on stage, both holding microphones. Jay-Z wears a black shirt and chain, Ja Rule wears a cap and cross necklace.
Music

Ja Rule Says He Had the ‘Best Verse’ on Jay-Z’s “Can I Get A…” but Admits ‘There’s Layers to It’

Ja Rule says his flow stood out most on Jay-Z’s “Can I Get A…” and shaped his sound.

Mark Elibert248 days ago
Music

Meek Mill Says He Charges $250,000 for Verses

Meek revealed that he'll make an exception "if you got 150k on sight and I like the song."

Jose Martinez905 days ago
Music

Soulja Boy Reveals He Charges $1 Million for a Feature

The 'Crank That' rapper also shared how much it costs to book him for a show or club appearance.

Brad Callas986 days ago
Music

King Harris Alleges Sexyy Red and DaBaby Quoted Him Over $50,000 for Features

The rapper, who is T.I.'s son, says he would never do that to another artist.

Jade Gomez1063 days ago
Bandman Kevo screenshot for news post
Music

Bandman Kevo Seeks $5 Million From Gunna for ‘Time I Wasted’ Waiting to Release Shelved Feature He Bought for $250K

Kevo claimed that he gave Gunna his fee and shot a visual for an unreleased song. Around two months after the video shoot, the YSL member was arrested.

Starr Savoy1201 days ago
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Lil Baby says he charges around $300K for a feature
Music

Lil Baby Says He Charges Up to $350,000 for a Feature

The Quality Control rapper revealed the information during a recent appearance on Big Loon's 'The Experience' podcast. You can check out the interview here.

Joshua Espinoza1374 days ago
Young Guru and Jay Z attend the 40/40 Club in 2010
Music

Watch Young Guru Dissect Jay-Z's Guest Verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did"

Ever since DJ Khaled dropped God Did on Friday, hip-hop fans haven’t stopped discussing the LP’s title track, which is highlighted by Jay-Z's guest verse.

Brad Callas1420 days ago
Jay and DJ Khaled attend a basketball game in 2016.
Music

DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he's secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album 'God Did.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1445 days ago
Future performs at 2021 Wireless Festival
Music

Future on Why Tems is Credited as a Featured Artist on His and Drake's Chart Topping "Wait for U"

With "Wait For U" debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Future took to Twitter to reveal why Tems, who's sampled on the song, is credited as a featured artist.

Brad Callas1525 days ago
Lil Baby and Vince Staples attend Capitol Music Group's 6th annual Captiol Congree
Music

Vince Staples Says Lil Baby Waived “East Point Prayer” Verse Fee—Which Baby Has Said He Charges at Least $100K For

In a new interview with Big Boy, Vince Staples revealed Lil Baby waived his feature fee for his verse on 'Ramona Park Broke My Heart' cut "East Point Prayer."

Brad Callas1528 days ago
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