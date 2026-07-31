American Music Awards

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Split image. Left: KATSEYE's Daniela Avanzini in a white dress at the American Music Awards. Right: Queen Latifah in a fur coat on a purple background.
Music

KATSEYE’s Daniela Reunites With Queen Latifah Years After Appearing on Her Talk Show: ‘Full Circle’

The KATSEYE singer reunited with Latifah years after appearing on an episode of her talkshow as a child dancer.

Alex Ocho72 days ago
Hilary Duff and GloRilla
Music

GloRilla Fangirls Over Hilary Duff on AMA Red Carpet

GloRilla said she'd love to collaborate with her.

Trey Alston72 days ago
Karol G
Music

Karol G Teases Upcoming Tour, Says She’s Ready to Give Fans ‘Everything’

Her next trek, Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, is slated to begin in the summer.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
SZA and BTS
Music

SZA Totally Fangirls Over BTS After They Present Her With American Music Award

The 'SOS' singer won the award for Best Female R&B Artist.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
The seven members of XG in stylish outfits pose on the left. Teyana Taylor in a purple gown posing on the right at a red carpet event.
Music

XG Gush Over Dream Collaborator Teyana Taylor: 'We Love Her Music'

The J-Pop group shared their love for the Taylor while appearing at the 2026 American Music Awards.

Alex Ocho73 days ago
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Shaboozey in a plaid suit with dreadlocks stands next to Megan Moroney in a white halter dress on stage, under bright lights.
Music

Shaboozey’s Viral Side-Eye Explained: What Was the Message?

A scripted line at the American Music Awards claiming the Carter Family "basically invented" country music drew scrutiny.

Alex Ocho435 days ago
Two men in formal attire are engaged in conversation. One has long hair, and the other is bald with a beard, holding a phone.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Enthralled by Wayne Brady's 'Clean' Bald Head During First Meeting

Kai was everywhere during this year's American Music Awards ceremony.

Trace William Cowen436 days ago
Two individuals in formal attire at an event; Kai Cenat is seated in a tuxedo, the other unknown man in sunglasses and a cross necklace, leaning in to speak.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Calls Out Pro–Kanye West Fan for Crashing His AMAs Stream

A fan used the opportunity to praise Kanye for "being outspoken" and Cenat wasn't having it.

Alex Ocho436 days ago
Host US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez poses in the press room during the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says She's 'Happy' Post-Divorce: 'I'm Not Looking for No Man'

The singer-actress, who divorced Ben Affleck earlier this year, doesn't want to "ruin" her singleness.

Jaelani Turner-Williams437 days ago
Kai Cenat in a black tuxedo at American Music Awards
Music

Kai Cenat on Eminem Winning Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at American Music Awards: 'Let's Be Real'

Kai Cenat also co-presented an award during Monday night's Vegas ceremony.

Trace William Cowen437 days ago
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Jennifer Lopez performing, wearing a shimmering silver outfit and blue jacket, holding a microphone against a vibrant purple background.
Music

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Her Male and Female Backup Dancers in AMA Opening Performance

The superstar and AMAs host kicked off the night with a steamy lip-lock.

Alex Ocho437 days ago
Kelly Rowland is pictured at AMAs show
Music

Kelly Rowland Tells Booing Crowd to ‘Chill Out’ While Accepting American Music Award on Chris Brown’s Behalf

Prior to this year's American Music Awards ceremony, Chris Brown claimed on social media that his Michael Jackson tribute performance had been scrapped.

Trace William Cowen1355 days ago
Singer Chris Brown performs onstage during the 'One of Them Ones Tour'
Music

Chris Brown Claims the AMAs Scrapped His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance

The controversial artist made the claim on Instagram this weekend, when he shared a clip of his rehearsals: "They cancelled me for reasons unknown."

Joshua Espinoza1356 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion on red carpet for Glamour event
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of AMAs Performance Due to 'Unexpected Personal Matter'

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that she is no longer performing alongside BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Brad Callas1720 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion at 'Glamor' Event
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMAs Performance With BTS 'Due to an Unexpected Personal Matter'

The Houston rapper made the announcement just a day before she was expected to perform at the ceremony alongside BTS: "I can no longer attend. I'm so sad."

Joshua Espinoza1720 days ago
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