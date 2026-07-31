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Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift are among the artists who were nominated at the 2022 American Music Awards, which air on Sunday night.Jose Martinez
The nominees for the 2022 edition of the American Music Awards have been announced. Leading the 2022 class is Bad Bunny with eight nominations.Trace William Cowen
Nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards include The Weeknd, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and Cardi B, with the latter artist handling hosting duties.Joe Price
Drake, Taylor Swift, BTS, and more are up for one of the night's biggest honors. The winners will be unveiled next month during a live event on ABC.Trace William Cowen