Pop Culture

Ari Fletcher Appears to Threaten Lawsuit Against Akademiks: 'I'm Coming'

The influencer and reality television personality warned Akademiks to keep his "streaming money tucked."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: DJ Akademiks attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026 in New York City. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 05: Influencer Ariana Fletcher attends the Galantine's Evening Curated by Ari on February 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Carson Ming/Getty Images

Ari Fletcher wants to get into Akademiks’ pockets after the media personality made allegations about her dating life.

In a recent livestream, Ak alleged that the influencer and reality television star has slept with “half of Atlanta” and said that “everybody fucks Ari.” Fletcher shares a seven-year-old son, Yosohn, with rapper G Herbo and has been in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo since 2019.

“The only question I ask is, 'He bought her something?'" Ak continued in his livestream.

After the livestream, Fletcher went to Twitter and responded to Ak’s allegations in several since-deleted tweets. “I want everybody to play very close attention to what I’m about to do to @Akademiks,” she began. "I let yall play for way too long but you KEEP defaming my character. I’m taking it to hell. I hope that streaming money tucked bitch cause I’m coming!"

After one user claimed that Ak didn’t lie, Fletcher turned her attention to them. “Oh the shit I got for you,” she wrote. “Don’t think it’s just him. He just KEEP dragging it but it’s 6 of y’all. And you are definitely one.”

Herbo, who’s engaged to Taina Williams, once challenged Ak and fellow media personality DJ Vlad to donate $100,000 to a Chicago nonprofit after years of profiting off of Chicago gang culture. While on The Adam Friedland Show last summer, Herbo claimed that he was “cool” with Ak but doesn’t always “agree” with the podcaster.

Ak responded by saying that he’s previously donated to Chicago charities and claimed that Herbo was “baited” by Friedland into discussing the topic.

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