Ari Fletcher Appears to Threaten Lawsuit Against Akademiks: 'I'm Coming'

Ari Fletcher wants to get into Akademiks’ pockets after the media personality made allegations about her dating life.

In a recent livestream, Ak alleged that the influencer and reality television star has slept with “half of Atlanta” and said that “everybody fucks Ari.” Fletcher shares a seven-year-old son, Yosohn, with rapper G Herbo and has been in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo since 2019.

“The only question I ask is, 'He bought her something?'" Ak continued in his livestream.

After the livestream, Fletcher went to Twitter and responded to Ak’s allegations in several since-deleted tweets. “I want everybody to play very close attention to what I’m about to do to @Akademiks,” she began. "I let yall play for way too long but you KEEP defaming my character. I’m taking it to hell. I hope that streaming money tucked bitch cause I’m coming!"