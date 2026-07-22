LeBron James Talks About His Mission to Bring Golf to the Next Generation

LeBron James says his growing passion for golf goes far beyond improving his own game. The NBA superstar hopes to use the sport to create opportunities for young athletes who may never have imagined golf was for them.

In a discussion with Rich Kleiman at CNBC X Boardroom’s Game Plan during Fanatics Fest, James explained how he plans for his love for golf to turn into a major part of his lasting legacy.

When Kleiman asked if golf was more than just a sport for him, James smiled and confirmed that it is, saying, “You’re very smart, by the way. You very smart. You know I’m not just playing it just for fun.”

While James does enjoy playing golf for fun, his real desire is for underserved communities to get access to a sport that may have felt out of reach to them in the past.

“One of my main goals in not only of playing the game of golf with my friends and we have a great time, we go out there and mess around, but I want to be able to, and my goal is to open doors for kids that look like me growing up in the inner city, to be able to go to country clubs at seven, eight, nine years old and be able to go out and caddy or be able to go out and rent clubs and be able to be coached and play the game of golf,” he explained.