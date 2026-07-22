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LeBron James Talks About His Mission to Bring Golf to the Next Generation

The NBA superstar says golf is more than a hobby and wants kids who look like him to feel welcome on the course.

LeBron James in a purple Los Angeles Lakers jacket, smiling on a basketball court.
Robert Laberge/Getty Images

LeBron James says his growing passion for golf goes far beyond improving his own game. The NBA superstar hopes to use the sport to create opportunities for young athletes who may never have imagined golf was for them.

In a discussion with Rich Kleiman at CNBC X Boardroom’s Game Plan during Fanatics Fest, James explained how he plans for his love for golf to turn into a major part of his lasting legacy.

When Kleiman asked if golf was more than just a sport for him, James smiled and confirmed that it is, saying, “You’re very smart, by the way. You very smart. You know I’m not just playing it just for fun.”

While James does enjoy playing golf for fun, his real desire is for underserved communities to get access to a sport that may have felt out of reach to them in the past.

“One of my main goals in not only of playing the game of golf with my friends and we have a great time, we go out there and mess around, but I want to be able to, and my goal is to open doors for kids that look like me growing up in the inner city, to be able to go to country clubs at seven, eight, nine years old and be able to go out and caddy or be able to go out and rent clubs and be able to be coached and play the game of golf,” he explained.

James said that it’s not always finances standing in the way between children and golf. Rather, it might just not be something they’ve ever had a chance to develop a love for.

As one of the most influential athletes of this time, James wants to encourage young people to pursue golf, particularly those within communities connected to his foundation in Akron, Ohio.

“This is one of my passions. That’s one of my goals,” James said. “I will do it for sure.”

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