Travis Kelce Was Spotted Talking to Someone Unexpected at a Florida Golf Event

According to People , the Kansas City Chiefs superstar attended the TGL matchup between Jupiter Links GC and The Bay Golf Club on March 3 at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

Travis Kelce spent part of his NFL offseason at a golf event in Florida this week, where the three-time Super Bowl champion briefly connected with a headline-making rising star of the sport.

The event drew a mix of athletes, golf fans, and public figures to the arena-style venue. Kelce arrived with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles superstar Jason Kelce, and the pair were seen watching the action from the turf and interacting with players during the evening.

A video shared online showed Travis stopping to speak with Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, who was also attending the event. The brief exchange took place on the turf as spectators and guests moved around the course.

Kai has been active in junior golf and frequently competes in tournaments. She attended the event with her mother, Vanessa Trump, who is currently dating Tiger Woods.

Woods was also in attendance, as Jupiter Links GC competed in the match, and was seen greeting the Kelce brothers during the event.

Travis has participated in several golf events outside of football in recent years. In February 2026, he competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. During the tournament, Travis once again made headlines when he accidentally hit a spectator with a golf shot and immediately walked over to check on her.