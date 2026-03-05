Sports

Travis Kelce Was Spotted Talking to Someone Unexpected at a Florida Golf Event

At a star-studded TGL event in Florida, Travis Kelce was spotted briefly chatting with Kai Trump on the turf.

Travis Kelce Got Chatty with This Golfer—But Not For Reasons You Think
Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Travis Kelce spent part of his NFL offseason at a golf event in Florida this week, where the three-time Super Bowl champion briefly connected with a headline-making rising star of the sport.

According to People, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar attended the TGL matchup between Jupiter Links GC and The Bay Golf Club on March 3 at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

The event drew a mix of athletes, golf fans, and public figures to the arena-style venue. Kelce arrived with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles superstar Jason Kelce, and the pair were seen watching the action from the turf and interacting with players during the evening.

A video shared online showed Travis stopping to speak with Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, who was also attending the event. The brief exchange took place on the turf as spectators and guests moved around the course.

Kai has been active in junior golf and frequently competes in tournaments. She attended the event with her mother, Vanessa Trump, who is currently dating Tiger Woods.

Woods was also in attendance, as Jupiter Links GC competed in the match, and was seen greeting the Kelce brothers during the event.

Travis has participated in several golf events outside of football in recent years. In February 2026, he competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. During the tournament, Travis once again made headlines when he accidentally hit a spectator with a golf shot and immediately walked over to check on her.

“You alright?” Travis asked the woman, later identified as Edenne Flinn, according to People, who was in attendance at the event. He later signed an autograph for her before continuing the round.

Travis has also played in celebrity golf tournaments such as the American Century Championship, where athletes and entertainers regularly compete during the NFL offseason.

Related Stories

Travis Kelce Still Contemplating Retirement: 'Searching for Answers'
Sports

Travis Kelce Still Weighing His Future in the NFL

'I feel motivated, but I’ve got to make the right decision for me,' he said to Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez.

Bernadette Giacomazzo266 days ago
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Hit with Trademark Infringement Lawsuit
Sports

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Hit With Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

A sneaker company has sued Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, alleging trademark infringement over the ‘1587’ name used for their steakhouse.

Bernadette Giacomazzo207 days ago
Kayla Nicole Hints at Potential Travis Kelce Reunion: 'Right Person, Wrong Time'
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Appears to Reflect on Travis Kelce Split: ‘Right Person, Wrong Time’

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole reflects on their 2022 breakup during a recent livestream, reopening a chapter fans thought was closed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo209 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App