The Notorious Island Green at 17 from TPC Sawgrass is Headed to Complex NY

NBC and Peacock partnered with Complex to create the PLAYERS ONLY CLUB , in which the worlds of golf and culture collide on the green. Attendees will have an opportunity to perfect their swing on the reimagined epic 17th hole. The 137-yard par-3 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is surrounded by water and strong winds, making even the most skilled golfers struggle.

Think you can defeat the infamous Island Green at 17? Well, grab your golf clubs and slide through Complex New York on March 11 and take your best swing.

This exclusive event is aimed at whetting the appetite of golf, culture, and fashion lovers just before the 2026 PLAYERS Championship begins. But would it really be a Complex Pop-Up if it didn’t involve custom merch and drinks? Broken up into two nights, VIPs will get a sneak peek of the event on March 11, which will include getting their hands on Gumtree Golf and Nature Club exclusive merch and tasty eats.

On March 12, anyone and everyone interested in golf and golf culture can swing by between 11AM–7PM to work on their swing.

See what we did there?

So, RSVP here and pull up.